Greenfield police seek to identify man seen with missing woman

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

UPDATE :

The Greenfield Police Department said Amber Kendall-Guffey has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen with a woman who has been missing for over a month.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, 26-year-old Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

    (Photo Provided By Greenfield Police Department)
    (Photo Provided By Greenfield Police Department)
    (Photo Provided By Greenfield Police Department)

Kendall-Guffey is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5′ tall and weighs about 114 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Detective Jill Jenkins at 317-325-1227 or send an email to jjenkins@greenfieldin.org.

“This man is not to be considered a suspect or suspected of any criminal activity. We are hoping he has some information as to where Amber may be located,” said GPD.

