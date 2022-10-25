ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Ohio man sentenced for killing Bald Eagle

By Laura Morrison
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jp7C9_0im1INNe00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.

The United States Attorney’s Office said David B. Huff was sentenced with the following:

  • One year of federal probation
  • 5 year hunting ban
  • Destruction of rifle and ammo sized during the investigation
  • $4,000 fine
  • $1,500 restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Huff was out inspecting his Tuscarawas County farmland for pests and rodents last October, when he killed the eagle and then moved it to a bordering field’s tree line, court documents said.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits anyone from killing the animals without a permit.

As part of his guilty plea terms over the summer, Huff had already agreed to pay $20,000 in restitution and fines, along with refraining from hunting for five years.

However, U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson lessened the amount of money in Monday’s sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

