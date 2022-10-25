Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans dominate Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
Iowa Youth Straw Poll Favors Incumbents
(Des Moines) Early results for in the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Polls are favoring incumbents. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says more than 13-thousand students in Iowa K-12 schools cast ballots for U-S House and Senate as well as the governor’s race. As of late yesterday afternoon, Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear [[ duh-ZHEER ]] 61- to 30-percent, with Libertarian Rick Stewart getting nine-percent of the youth vote. In Iowa’s U-S Senate race Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Michael Franken 62- to 38-percent. The Secretary of State’s office says Iowa Youth Straw Poll numbers will updated tomorrow.
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
kttn.com
Second Iowa school district allows staff to carry guns
Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board’s approach to keeping kids safe as...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
KWQC
Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
KCRG.com
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
KWQC
Iowa State Representative District 81 Candidate: Luana Stoltenberg
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers
Election officials from some of Iowa’s largest counties are seeing fewer absentee ballot requests and lower early voting counts. Monday marked the final day for Iowa voters to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them following new laws for early voting passed in February 2021 by the Iowa Legislature. The window for […] The post Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
weareiowa.com
Judges are on the ballot statewide come November: Here's what you need to know
IOWA, USA — Local 5 will have live election results at this link on Tuesday, Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. Iowans will hit the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for highly contested races that will elect the state's governor, U.S. senator, members of Iowa's statehouse legislature and more.
First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District
The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little ambition for public office but couldn’t abide the incumbent going unopposed. “By the time we got to January of this year, it was clear that there was not going to be […] The post First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com
Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator files for pipeline permit to Iowa Utilities Board despite ongoing lawsuits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The company behind a second major proposed carbon-capture pipeline is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to build the project. Navigator CO2 ventures' official filing for the Heartland Greenway Pipeline envisions a more than $3 billion project. It would stretch for 1,300 miles across...
KCRG.com
Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be about 136,000 jobs in accounting and auditing every year for the next ten years. Dubuque's mayor says the city will see more firefighters thanks to its new budget for this year. One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district...
Comments / 0