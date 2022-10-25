Read full article on original website
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston's lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to tie the World Series at one game apiece
Zach LaVine takes responsibility for 'bad read' on key play late in Bulls' loss to 76ers
Bulls star guard Zach LaVine took responsibility for what he called a “bad read” on an offensive sequence in the final minute of Chicago’s 114-109 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday evening at the United Center.
