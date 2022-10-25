Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Tesla’s latest recall can’t be solved with a software update
Tesla is issuing a safety recall on over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles that can’t be fixed with a software update this time. The affected cars may have an improperly fastened rear-left seat belt buckle and center seat belt anchor (via Electrek). All model years are affected (2017–2022) but it’s not an issue from the factory — it’s caused by a previous service visit where the seat belt anchor was removed for another repair.
The Verge
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Volvo’s little electric rocket ship
More and more manufacturers are rolling out their second or even third generation of EVs, battery-powered cars rolling on chassis specifically designed to hold electric motors, not engines. Meanwhile, Volvo’s current EV offerings are still making do with the five-year-old CMA platform, which was designed to cradle everything from turbo diesels to lithium-ion batteries.
The Verge
Honda sets up the first motorcycle battery swap station for its mobile power packs
Honda delivered a new battery swapping station in Tokyo that’s looking mighty similar to the one Gogoro makes. The automaker’s new power pack exchanger lets electric motorcycle riders easily flip their depleting batteries for fresh ones instead of needing to wait around for a charge. The Honda power...
The Verge
Ford thinks driver assist is a safer bet than driverless cars, but it’s fooling itself
When Ford announced yesterday that it was pulling its support for Argo AI, the autonomous driving startup it had financed since 2017, it cited as one of its reasons a belief that driver-assist technology will have more near-term payoffs. The automaker said it will be shifting its resources from the...
The Verge
Driverless cars aren’t going away, but we need to lower our expectations about them
The driverless car startups that haven’t run out of money, gone out of business, or been bought out want you to know that driverless cars aren’t going away. These companies insist that skepticism about the technology is expected but unwarranted and that driverless cars will, in the words of one co-founder, “change the world.”
Comments / 0