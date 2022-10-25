ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said.

The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown individual,” according to the message.

CCSDPD car outside of Rancho High School. A staff member at the school was allegedly assaulted on campus on the evening of Oct. 24, 2022. (KLAS)

This is Rancho High School Principal Darlin Delgado.

As always, we want to inform you of important issues in our school community.

Yesterday after our school was closed, a member of our school staff was assaulted on campus outside of our school building by an unknown individual.

CCSD Police are aware and are investigating at the moment.

Message sent to Rancho High School parents and guardians

The assault is currently under investigation by Clark County School District police. Anyone with information is asked to call 702-799-5411.

kaarenwills
4d ago

How sad. I attended Rancho High back, way back, in the day (1950's), when Rancho was fairly new, when for the most part, we respected our teachers and adults in general. I agree that any abuse by any instructor or adults, should be dealt with, but not by aggression. That is a criminal act and should be dealt with accordingly.

