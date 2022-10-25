Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Tuesday Practice Observations

Kentron Poitier, Byron Turner Jr. stand out while the Seminoles get a skill player back at practice.

The Seminoles returned to the practice field to begin preparations for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets following a well-timed week off. The extra time allowed a few players on the roster to continue progressing in the right direction health-wise. There's growing optimism that Florida State will have defensive linemen, Fabien Lovett and Jarrett Jackson, back in the lineup, as well as others, as soon as this weekend.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars were among the teams with NFL representatives at practice.

— Ryan Fitzgerald made all three of his field goal attempts during practice with the longest kick coming from roughly 42-yards. Aidan Shahriari was also perfect on the day from the same distance.

— Spent more time paying attention to punt drills than normal today. Alex Mastromanno and Mac Chiumento both had some quality reps. A lot of hang time on the punts. Defensive back Shyheim Brown shut down a punt returner right when they touched the ball on one play and Norvell sprinted down the field to give him props.

OFFENSE:

— Florida State started the day with some work in the red zone and around the goal line. On the first play, quarterback Jordan Travis handed off to Lawrance Toafili from the shotgun. Travis ran out in front of Toafili and threw a block to spring him loose for a touchdown.

— Running back CJ Campbell appears to be making progress after being ruled out for the season in August. He was spotted catching passes on air and working with his position group in individual drills. Norvell noted after practice that Campell is ahead of schedule but he's unsure when he'll be able to return to game action.

— Running back Treshaun Ward was moving with the running backs from drill to drill and offered tips where they were needed. Ward taking on a leadership role and staying positive despite missing time with an injury.

— Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. continues to earn reps in 1-on-1s as he works his way back. From what we've seen, Wright Jr. has yet to pull down a reception since beginning to work in the drill last week.

— Up and down day from the quarterbacks. Thought Jordan Travis was sharp early and late on the day. He threw down the sideline to Trey Benson early in practice, who made a catch with a defender draped on him. On the ensuing play, Travis stepped up in the pocket to avoid a blitz and then took off to the right side for a decent gain on a scramble. He hit wide receiver Ontaria Wilson with a dart for a touchdown at the goal line despite tight coverage.

— Quarterback Tate Rodemaker found an open Markeston Douglas past the first down marker in team drills. Rodemaker got in a rhythm as things progressed.

— The wide receivers got the best of the defensive backs in 1-on-1s. Johnny Wilson got open deep for a big gain on the very first player. Deuce Spann went up and over Jarrian Jones for a tremendous catch on the sideline. Mycah Pittman brought down two passes, including one where he broke free deep after outrunning Jammie Robinson. Spann pulled down another one late in the drill.

— Tight end Cam McDonald brought down a catch over the middle after beating the safety.

— Wide receiver Kentron Poitier broke free in team drills and Travis delivered a perfect ball for a long gain. Poitier caught two more deep balls in 7-on-7, including one where Rodemaker put the pass over the shoulder and into the breadbasket with two defenders in the area. The redshirt sophomore strolled into the end zone and the offense ran down to celebrate.

DEFENSE:

— Fabien Lovett had a really nice one on one rep against guard D’Mitri Emmanuel. A nice sign as Lovett continues to get back into action and there's hope he returns on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

— Defensive end Byron Turner was one of the standouts today. He combined with Amari Gainer to stuff a running back at the line of scrimmage early in practice. On the next play, Turner beat right tackle Jazston Turnetine for a sack on Rodemaker. He made another stop on a quarterback in team drills and forced a bad throw after providing pressure off the edge.

— Daniel Lyons and Shambre Jackson stopped a run after plugging up the middle of the offensive line.

— Kevin Knowles nearly came away with an interception during 7-on-7 but the ball bounced off his hands. Norvell stressed on finishing the play following the rep. The Seminoles are clearly putting an emphasis on creating and taking advantage of takeaway opportunities.

— Greedy Vance pulled down an interception late in the session.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



