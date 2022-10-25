ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Graveyard Ghosts – Sunland Mental Hospital Was Full Of Evil Tragic Terror

By Rick Wilks
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
By: Rick Wilks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunland Mental Hospital is one of the places that no one wants to talk about, but ask most in the area and they remember stories of horror that took place inside.

The building no longer exists as it was torn down in 1999 after its closing in the 1980s.

The children are what is remembered as many orphans were placed there, some were mentally retarded while others were handicapped. Much abuse was reported among those who had to make their residence there. Bars on cribs, rodents biting patients, no food, just feeding tubes.

The list goes on and on. Many unexplained deaths happened over the years, including the deaths of numerous children.

The Association of Retarded Citizens filed a class action lawsuit in the late 70’s. This resulted in the closing of the facility in 1983.

The building was unsafe after its closing and was finally torn down in 1999 due to vandalism.

The children lingered in the building during that time and still do as a playground was built where the building once stood.

Many of the children were buried in Babyland 3 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando. This video is a walkthrough of Babyland 3 as communication is made with the children’s spirits.

