New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Her Children Surface Amid Separation From Tom Brady

By Emily Morgan
 4 days ago

As rumors swirl surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marital problems, the mom and former model took a moment to spend quality time with her young children. She was recently spotted with her two children, whom she shares with Brady, getting ready for the upcoming spooky holiday.

The 42-year-old got into the Halloween spirit with her daughter Vivian, nine, and son Benjamin, 12, as they all went to a pumpkin patch together in Miami, Florida.

Gisele Bundchen was seen carrying a giant pumpkin in her arms as she supervised her two kids. As for her wedding band, it was nowhere in sight. Her ring finger was bare as she walked through the pumpkin patch with her children for the fall outing.

Despite her ongoing turmoil in marriage, she didn’t let it show, as she seemed in high spirits with her children. She beamed a giant smile as she lugged along the heavy orange gourd.

Gisele Bundchen all smiles despite not wearing her wedding band.

In addition, her children helped her with some heavy lifting as Benjamin carried a second pumpkin and her daughter carried a tote bag. The autumn adventure comes as divorce rumors between her and her NFL star husband continue circulating on the internet.

Earlier this month, outlets reported that Gisele Bundchen hired Tom Sasser, a top divorce lawyer from Florida who has represented fellow celebrities such as Tiger Woods .

According to sources, the pair’s painful separation had sadly turned “very nasty between Tom and Gisele” once they both retained their own divorce lawyers.

“They are ready to fight,” one insider alleged about the famous pair. “It will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.” However, the two, who have been living separately over the last few weeks, are reportedly in agreement regarding wanting joint custody over their two young children.

The football GOAT also shares 15-year-old son Jack with “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan from their previous relationship.

The former pair had a relatively short relationship lasting from 2004 until late 2006. After the former flame split in December of that year, Moynahan revealed in February 2007 that she was three months pregnant with their son Jack. She later gave birth to him that same year.

The same month Brady and Moynahan broke up, the athlete began dating Gisele Bundchen. Three years later, the couple tied the knot in February 2009.

Sadly, their divorce drama appears to have begun around the time that the football legend decided to come out of retirement for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, a source confirmed late last month that the athlete’s decision to continue his career didn’t impact their current estrangement.

The post New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Her Children Surface Amid Separation From Tom Brady appeared first on Outsider .

Guest
4d ago

Dang, I can’t believe people that wants to poke their nose in somebody else’s life.They are just human,just like everybody else and it’s really crazy how people act.Gee

new school
2d ago

So she knew what his profession was before they got married and now she wants him to retire from something that he very good at.🤔I have not seen anywhere where he has asked her to retire from her profession 🤔 come on he’s closer to retirement then she is sounds like she could be selfish.

