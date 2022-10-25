ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady on the Verge of Breaking an Unfortunate NFL Record

By Dustin Schutte
 4 days ago

Tom Brady is on the verge of owning another NFL record. This one, however, probably won’t be treated quite as glamorously as the others.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is on the cusp of becoming the most-sacked quarterback in the history of the league. After Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to Carolina on Sunday, Brady sits just one sack away from tying the record.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger currently holds the record at 554, according to CBS Sports . If Brady is sacked two more times this year, he’ll be No. 1.

While it’s an unfortunate statistic, it is somewhat misleading. Brady has been in the league five years longer than Roethlisberger (18 seasons in Pittsburgh) and is one of the oldest NFL players ever. Considering the number of snaps he’s taken, the sacks total is going to be high.

Still, becoming the most-sacked quarterback in NFL history won’t be something Brady gloats about. And if anyone brings it up, he’ll probably just flash his seven Super Bowl rings.

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot at Tom Brady

Antonio Brown continues to take shots at Tom Brady, his former teammate. The NFL free agent wide receiver has been trolling TB12 regularly throughout the season, even taking shots at the marital problems with Gisele Bündchen.

Brown took his pettiness to an entirely new level this week. He’s now selling shirts that show him with Bündchen, hugging after Super Bowl LV. Together, Brady and Brown defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their second championship.

Monday night, Brown shared an image of the shirt, along with a link to purchase.

Since Brady decided to return to the NFL for the 2022 season, Brown has made it a point to troll his former teammate. The reason for the presumed animosity remains uncertain, but many believe the receiver has crossed the line too many times.

The shirt is just the latest example.

