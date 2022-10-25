ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Catfish 100.1

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa

1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program

A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday

Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
NORTHPORT, AL
Catfish 100.1

West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week

Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke

The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy