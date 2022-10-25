Read full article on original website
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Man Loses Leg After Truck Runs Him Over in Brookwood, Driver Charged with Attempted Murder
A Bessemer man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly intentionally struck another man with his truck, causing injuries that required the amputation of the victim's leg. In court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police said the victim was walking down Lock 17 Road in Brookwood last...
Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa
1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
Registration Opens for Tuscaloosa Half Marathon, Prices Go Up Thursday
Wednesday is the last day to register for the 11th Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Half Marathon and Publix 5K before prices increase Thursday. The race is the longest-distance race hosted in the city and drew more than 1,000 runners to the 2022 event. The event is organized each year...
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program
A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
Couple Found with Five Pounds of Marijuana at Northport Motel Thursday
Police in Northport charged a man and woman with trafficking after they were allegedly found with just under five pounds of marijuana outside an area motel last week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to the Budget Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Northport on reports of domestic violence last Thursday, October 20th.
4 Things You Need To Know for Your Rainy Tuesday in West AL
-- 2) Walker County Schools will close at noon today due to the threat of severe weather today and Tech or Treat scheduled for the Tuscaloosa Gateway tonight has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. -- 3) The Tuscaloosa City Council tonight will consider a resolution that...
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Saturday for Southwest Alabama Counties
As you enjoy seasonal temperatures today and tomorrow, the clouds will return Friday night and rain will move across the Yellowhammer State on Saturday. Right now, the rain amount should be around 1 inch. Also, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Marginal Risk” a level 1 out of 5...
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
Northport to Consider Capping Fees to Free “Booted” Vehicles
Help may be on the way for motorists in Northport who suffering sticker shock over how much it can cost to remove "boots" and other immobilization devices from improperly parked vehicles. For those unfamiliar with the practice, a driver who parks in a forbidden or reserved spot or exceeds a...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
A Tuscaloosa Doctor Saved My Life And Could Save Yours
I will never forget that Tuscaloosa, Alabama doctor's words as she physically pulled me down the hospital hallway. I had just been told that I was positive for Covid 19, the Omicron Variant. I knew something was wrong because I had never experienced anything that came close to how sick...
Tuscaloosa School Board Looks to Replace Football Coach Who Says He Hasn’t Resigned
Controversy is stirring at Paul W. Bryant High School after the Tuscaloosa City Schools system announced Thursday that it was looking to hire a new football coach there. TCS sent a press release to local media Thursday announcing job searches at PWBHS and at Central High School, where head coach Rodney Bivens resigned Monday.
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
Land Unbelievable Deals for a Good Cause at Buy for RISE Fundraiser Next Week
Score great deals for an even greater cause as the University of Alabama's RISE Center brings back its annual Buy for RISE fundraiser next Friday and Saturday. According to a release from the University's News Center, the event is the program's second-largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke
The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
