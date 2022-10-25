ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Mi Suk (Pak) Stilts

Mi Stilts, age 62, of Clarksville, TN, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Mi was born January 3,1960, in Uijeongbu, South Korea. Mi is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Harold Stilts; sons, Johnny and Daniel (Mandy)...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Elsie Mae Phillips

A Celebration of Life service for Elsie Mae Phillips, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sallie Bush

Sallie Mae Sullivan Bush was born on January 24, 1924, in McBean, Georgia to the union of Mary Cohen Sullivan and Seaborn Sullivan. She entered into rest on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Sallie accepted Christ at an early age and united with Harmony Baptist...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Ferrari Stampi USA to expand at headquarters in Clarksville, adding 30 jobs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A company that creates molds and die for ceramic tiles will expand its Clarksville plant to add 30 new jobs over the next five years. Ferrari Stampi USA officials announced today that the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, on Dunbar Cave Road.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Thanks to businesses that supported fall festival for virtual students | COMMENTARY

My name is Kimberly and I am an Army veteran who is a single mom of two 6th grade virtual students through the CMCSS K-12 here in Montgomery County. As a parent I chose to keep my boys in because my oldest is on the spectrum and Virtual School is such an awesome atmosphere all around for him. Less distractions, teachers are able to help one-on-one, and bullying is nonexistent.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Grown-up Spelling Bee raises $17,600 for early childhood literacy

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Imagination Library Board of Montgomery County hosted its second Grown-Up Spelling Bee fundraiser on Sept. 27 at the Customs House Museum. This non-traditional spelling bee was presented by Two Rivers Electric. Thanks to the support and generosity of the community, the event raised $17,600 to promote early childhood literacy in Clarksville-Montgomery County, with 100% of the profits going towards paying for books for children under the age of 5.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tonya Newberry

Tonya Lynn Newberry, age 51, of Christian County, KY passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from the results of an automobile accident. No services are planned at this time. Tonya entered this life on June 3, 1971, in Nashville, TN to the late Ernie and Linda Golden Jones. Survivors include...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Bruce Wilson

A Graveside service for Bruce Edward Wilson, age 80, of Cunningham, TN, will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Edgewood Cemetery 279-287 Cemetery Road Trenton, KY 42286. The family will receive friends prior to the graveside service Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
Marjorie Osborne

Marjorie Osborne, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Gateway Chamber Orchestra to celebrate 10 years of Bach performances in November

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents two masterpieces composed by J.S. Bach to celebrate the GCO’s 10th anniversary of Winter Baroque programming. The concert will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

