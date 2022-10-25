Read full article on original website
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
Teenage carjackers slept on floor at CPD office, chief points to need for juvenile center
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One is a 15-year-old repeat offender with nine charges of vehicle theft. Another is a 14-year-old repeat runaway, with four incidents so far. Both slept on the concrete floor of the interview room at the Clarksville Police Department this week, awaiting a hearing on...
UPDATE: 2 vehicles, bicyclist crash near Dodge Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two vehicles and a bicyclist crashed this morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard near the Dodge Store. At about 6:31 a.m., the vehicles wrecked at 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. LIVE VIDEO: Click here for Clarksville traffic cameras. The bicyclist...
Spooky Special bus soon to haunt Clarksville with free Halloween rides | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Spooky Special bus from Clarksville Transit System will once again run amok on the streets of Clarksville. For more than 30 years the CTS Spooky Special has traveled around the city offering free rides for Halloween. On Thursday, 17 art students, grades 9-12,...
Several city employees in Clarksville will see raises after pay study
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some city employees will see a pay bump as officials continue efforts to bring wages more in line with industry standards. A 5% general wage increase for all regular city employees took effect on July 1, but that was only the first phase of the plan.
326 apartments at Rossview and Basham back up for vote, but neighbors still opposed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposed 326-unit apartment complex at Rossview Road and Basham Lane is back up for consideration after it was deferred last month. The topic received comments from several council members as discussion continued at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Concerns were raised previously...
Mi Suk (Pak) Stilts
Mi Stilts, age 62, of Clarksville, TN, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Mi was born January 3,1960, in Uijeongbu, South Korea. Mi is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Harold Stilts; sons, Johnny and Daniel (Mandy)...
Elsie Mae Phillips
A Celebration of Life service for Elsie Mae Phillips, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born in...
Sallie Bush
Sallie Mae Sullivan Bush was born on January 24, 1924, in McBean, Georgia to the union of Mary Cohen Sullivan and Seaborn Sullivan. She entered into rest on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her residence in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Sallie accepted Christ at an early age and united with Harmony Baptist...
The Grinch directs this year’s APSU Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It was a full house for the 38th annual Austin Peay State University Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert, with close to 500 in attendance for the first show, followed by a second show later in the evening. The Grinch, played by Professor of Percussion David...
Ferrari Stampi USA to expand at headquarters in Clarksville, adding 30 jobs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A company that creates molds and die for ceramic tiles will expand its Clarksville plant to add 30 new jobs over the next five years. Ferrari Stampi USA officials announced today that the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, on Dunbar Cave Road.
Thanks to businesses that supported fall festival for virtual students | COMMENTARY
My name is Kimberly and I am an Army veteran who is a single mom of two 6th grade virtual students through the CMCSS K-12 here in Montgomery County. As a parent I chose to keep my boys in because my oldest is on the spectrum and Virtual School is such an awesome atmosphere all around for him. Less distractions, teachers are able to help one-on-one, and bullying is nonexistent.
Weekend top picks: Fright on Franklin, G.H.O.S.T. at APSU, Fall Festival at Rotary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Spend the last weekend of October listening to scary stories and haunted music or participate in a costume contests and Halloween activities. Fright On Franklin: Downtown Clarksville celebrates Halloween with costume contests and trick or treating on Franklin Street this Saturday. The event lasts...
Grown-up Spelling Bee raises $17,600 for early childhood literacy
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Imagination Library Board of Montgomery County hosted its second Grown-Up Spelling Bee fundraiser on Sept. 27 at the Customs House Museum. This non-traditional spelling bee was presented by Two Rivers Electric. Thanks to the support and generosity of the community, the event raised $17,600 to promote early childhood literacy in Clarksville-Montgomery County, with 100% of the profits going towards paying for books for children under the age of 5.
Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale kicks off, continues this weekend | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library opened Thursday for the Friends preview. The sale began with a line of book fans and collectors ready to go through the selection of hundreds of books with each one costing no more than $1.
Tonya Newberry
Tonya Lynn Newberry, age 51, of Christian County, KY passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from the results of an automobile accident. No services are planned at this time. Tonya entered this life on June 3, 1971, in Nashville, TN to the late Ernie and Linda Golden Jones. Survivors include...
APSU College of Arts & Letters to launch podcast to celebrate alumni stories
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The College of Arts & Letters at Austin Peay State University will unveil a new podcast on Nov. 4 that celebrates the stories of the college’s alumni while striving to inspire current students. The podcast – titled “Govs on the Go: Alumni Edition” and hosted...
Bruce Wilson
A Graveside service for Bruce Edward Wilson, age 80, of Cunningham, TN, will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Edgewood Cemetery 279-287 Cemetery Road Trenton, KY 42286. The family will receive friends prior to the graveside service Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home.
Marjorie Osborne
Marjorie Osborne, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Madewell officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Gateway Chamber Orchestra to celebrate 10 years of Bach performances in November
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents two masterpieces composed by J.S. Bach to celebrate the GCO’s 10th anniversary of Winter Baroque programming. The concert will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville.
