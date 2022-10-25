ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Haunted Largo car wash to spook customers this weekend

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Tommy’s Express car wash will have a haunted car wash at its Largo location Oct. 28 and 29. For $25 your car will be cleaned while you make your way through the Tunnel of Terror full of ghosts and ghouls. [ Tommy's Express ]

LARGO — Tommy’s Express car wash is putting a sudsy twist on Halloween this weekend with a haunted car wash called the Tunnel of Terror at its Largo location.

For $25, you can get your car cleaned from 7-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday while masked employees hide in the dark corners of the wash. “Once you are inside, there is no telling what will jump out at your car,” an announcement said.

Located at 1240 Missouri Ave. N in Largo, across the street from Wawa, this Tommy’s Express location will have strobe lighting and special effects to spook its customers, with ghouls creeping throughout.

The company, which has 130 locations, is converting many of them to haunts across the country, but this is the only one in the Tampa Bay area.

