FOX Reno
Washoe County services closed on October 28 to observe Nevada Day
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, October 28 to observe Nevada Day, the celebration of Nevada's statehood. The following offices and facilities will be closed:. Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. All...
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
FOX Reno
Annual Nevada Day Parade returns to downtown Carson City Saturday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11)' — The 84th annual Nevada Day Parade will take over the streets of Carson City starting Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m. sharply, the Star Spangled Banner will play as the US Navy flies overhead to kick off the Nevada Day festivities.
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
FOX Reno
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
FOX Reno
Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe celebrates first polling location
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A first for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe — residents now have a more accessible location for early voting. This comes after the state allowed tribes to request a ballot drop box or an election-day polling site to be placed on their reservation or colony last year. With early voting midterm elections right around the corner, it makes voting easier for those in more rural areas.
FOX Reno
Uninsured, at-risk children to receive free dental care for a day in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Give Kids a Smile Program will host its 11th annual event providing underprivileged children who are 18 years and younger with free dental treatment for a day. The event is happening at Truckee Meadows Community College Dental Clinic located at...
FOX Reno
Bernie Sanders rallies young voters at Reno High School
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno High School was packed full of people this morning and early afternoon as many eagerly awaited U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders at the 'Our Future is Now' tour. The event was hosted by advocacy groups NexGen America and MoveOn political action....
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe
It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
mynews4.com
4 accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people are behind bars accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
Record-Courier
Early morning break-ins result in arrest
A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
Unsettled, but not stormy weather will continue through the holiday weekend. Expect occasional clouds and cooler temperatures, with breezy conditions at times. A storm system will likely dig into the region next week, with rain and snow in the forecast. -Jeff. FAFSA Scholarship Workshops. Updated: 10 hours ago. Helping Washoe...
FOX Reno
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
FOX Reno
Police arrest man related to string of burglaries in Spanish Springs
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Unit has made an arrest after an 8-month long investigation involving a series of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Robert Earl Anderson was arrested this week for the following charges:. Residential burglary. Grand Larceny of...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings October 10 through 16
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Joshua Venable, Task Force; 10th Judicial District Court. Cynthia Fletcher, Churchill SO; Fallon...
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
FOX Reno
Video released of armed man shot, killed by officers outside Sparks police station
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) released body cam footage on Thursday of an armed man who was fatally shot by officers outside of their headquarters last week. An investigation found...
2news.com
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
