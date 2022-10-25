Read full article on original website
Pipestone County Star
Pipestone National Monument held a public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19 to present information about and take input on a proposed pedestrian trail that would run from North Hiawatha Avenue to the quarry trail at the Monument. Pipestone National Monument Superintendent Lauren Blacik said the Monument has been interested in such a trail for a long time. She said the idea […]
Halloween activities
Halloween is coming Monday, Oct. 31. There are a variety of activities planned in Pipestone for Halloween and the time leading up to the annual event. The Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding their 8th annual Trunk or Treat & Downtown Candy Walk on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. down Pipestone’s Main Street.
Meet the candidates – Pipestone City Council
Voters will select two candidates to fill open seats. Pipestone County Star: Please tell us about yourself; background, experience, family, qualifications, etc. Travis Lund: Hey there! My name is Travis Lund and I am a 30 year old male. I have lived in Pipestone for almost four years now. What qualifications or what experience do I have that makes me qualified? Well not much at all. We all have to start somewhere right?
Post and Strasser earn All-conference honors
With the top finishers earning All Big South-Conference honors in both the big and small school varsity events, the Pipestone Area cross country teams gave a good account of themselves Tuesday evening in Fairmont. The penultimate event prior to the Section 3A meet Tuesday (Oct. 27), the BSC meet gave...
