Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
AAA: Arkansas gas prices dropping, fourth lowest in country
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas gas prices continue the downward trend which began last week. According to AAA, the average Thursday per-gallon gasoline price in Arkansas is $3.28. This is down from the $3.35 average set a week ago and Wednesday’s $3.29 average price. The AAA maps show...
myarklamiss.com
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, then re-incarcerated within days.
Comments / 0