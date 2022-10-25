New Michigan legislation will clarify and strengthen how commercial rents are handled if a landlord defaults on a commercial mortgage and/or lands in bankruptcy court. Typically, when a lender makes a loan on real estate that is producing income or rent, the lender requires the borrower to enter into an assignment of rents. With the passage of the Michigan Uniform Assignment of Rents Act, our state joins six other states in closing loopholes and spelling out specifics when it comes to the assignment of rents.

1 DAY AGO