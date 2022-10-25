Read full article on original website
Street Talk: Costly freelance standards
Michigan small businesses and entrepreneurs would be hurt significantly if a proposed U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) independent contractor rule goes into effect, according to the Small Business Association of Michigan. On Oct. 11, the USDOL announced the proposed rule that would rescind the existing pro-small business independent contractor analysis,...
Change-Ups: Callaway selected as Trinity Health’s CMO
Trinity Health Medical Group selected Lisa Kinsey Callaway, MD, FHM, as its chief medical officer, succeeding Thomas Foster, MD, who returned to a clinical role in internal medicine and pediatrics. Callaway is a practicing physician and the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair. She is the medical director for the hospitalist program at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, where she has worked as a hospitalist for 11 years. She also serves as the medical director of provider development and onboarding for the medical group.
Grand Rapids’ ArtPrize organization dissolves after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS — The nonprofit ArtPrize is calling it quits after 13 years, handing its assets to a new public-private partnership. ArtPrize founder and Chair Rick DeVos — grandson of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos — said in a Thursday afternoon statement that the group is “winding down operations” after 13 years.
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
New legislation clarifies, strengthens assignment of rents
New Michigan legislation will clarify and strengthen how commercial rents are handled if a landlord defaults on a commercial mortgage and/or lands in bankruptcy court. Typically, when a lender makes a loan on real estate that is producing income or rent, the lender requires the borrower to enter into an assignment of rents. With the passage of the Michigan Uniform Assignment of Rents Act, our state joins six other states in closing loopholes and spelling out specifics when it comes to the assignment of rents.
As work model changes, so do multifamily housing layouts
Hybrid work is changing the way homes are designed. Developers are designing new and renovating multifamily homes to accommodate an increase in remote workers since the pandemic started. McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, said 58% of employed Americans, which is equivalent to 92 million people, have the option...
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
Athletico opens Forest Hills location
A national orthopedic rehabilitation provider recently opened a new Grand Rapids office. Athletico Physical Therapy’s new Forest Hills location, 655 Kenmoor Ave. SE, Suite 103, is the sixth to open in West Michigan and will offer early morning and late evening appointments for patient convenience. Athletico Grand Rapids —...
MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan
A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1. With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist...
Varnum’s new NIL team tackles college sports
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Varnum is entering the world of college athletics. The Grand Rapids-based law firm recently launched a practice group dealing with the results of the 2021 landmark NCAA v. Alston case that enabled collegiate athletes to benefit financially from their own name, image and likeness (NIL).
Cultivate keeps holiday shopping local with arts guide
As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are looking for that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift. Mallory Shotwell, Cultivate director and founder, is hoping to showcase local artists and businesses who can offer exactly that. For the first time ever, Cultivate, a nonprofit arts and education organization in Grand Rapids, is offering a...
Cantina Los Amigos serves up ‘treasures of world history’
A new Mexican restaurant is open in the Uptown neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Cantina Los Amigos announced its opening Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 Carlton Ave. SE. The new eatery replaced Danzon Cubano. The menu features items passed down through the generations of the three owners’ Mexican families, including:
Listening Room gets new name
A downtown Grand Rapids music venue has a new name to represent its expanding offerings. Studio C announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, Studio Park’s Listening Room transitioned to Midtown. The new name will help showcase the venue’s programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows.
