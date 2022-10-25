ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MS

McComb, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MCCOMB, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained arrest warrants for Carroll High School head football coach and two assistant coaches after a physical altercation took place on October 20, 2022, at a football game against Franklin Parish High School. According to officials, warrants have been issued for the following coaches: Zemetress […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Natchez shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, October 25. The shooting happened at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South just after 11:00 p.m. The Natchez Democrat reported an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside Troy Jones, […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child

A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

1 dead, 1 wounded in Natchez shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. — The Natchez Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South, the Natchez Democrat reported. Chief Joseph Daughtry told the newspaper...
NATCHEZ, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for inappropriately touching a child

A Mississippi man has been arrested for inappropriately touching a child. 40-year-old Jesse Honea was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes. He was arrested on October 14. Honea’s bond was set at $100,000.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Natchez aldermen work through list of streets to repave

NATCHEZ, Miss. – City aldermen continue to review a list of Natchez streets to repave in what the mayor called “the most significant (street) project in recent memory” with $6 million they’re borrowing through bonds. Presented Tuesday with an inventory of the city’s 480 streets ranked...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coroner: ‘This was not just a shooting. It was an execution.’ One dead, another injured after suspect reportedly opens fire on occupied vehicle.

Natchez Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that injured one person and killed another at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South late Tuesday night. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. “Once officers arrived on the...
NATCHEZ, MS
WAPT

Two tractor-trailers collide, blocking traffic for hours

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A crash on I-55 early Tuesday morning tied up traffic for several hours. The crash, which was reported about 2 a.m., involved two tractor-trailers. One was a FedEx truck headed to Baton Rouge with packages. The collision happened in the southbound lanes between the Sowell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
CANTON, MS

