Biden signs international climate deal on refrigerants
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an international agreement that compels the United States and other countries to limit use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning that are far more powerful than carbon dioxide. The Senate ratified...
EPA likely will have to speak up on CAFOs
They’ve many years invested and their latest legal arguments ran 198 pages, but Food and Water Watch and their many allies wanted something pretty simple. They wanted the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to grant a writ of mandamus compelling the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to answer their petition and retain jurisdiction to ensure that EPA’s “response is complete.”
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Report: Farmers plowed up 1.8 million acres of grasslands in 2020
U.S. and Canadian farmers plowed up about 1.8 million acres of Great Plains grasslands to plant crops in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Wildlife Federation. The report also showed that, for the first time since 2016, wheat surpassed corn and soy as the leading crop driving annual grasslands loss across the entirety of the Great Plains, and not just within the northern Great Plains.
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?
Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
Oil Patch Reaction to Biden's Latest Move to Lower Pump Prices
Although the Biden administration’s plan to delay the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve was announced just a day ago, the reaction from the oil patch could have been written weeks, if not months, ago. When President Biden signed the Inflation...
EPA funding project to cut methane emissions in food, brewery industries
The Environmental Protection Agency just awarded Ohio University nearly $200,000 to go toward a project aimed at reducing methane emissions. The project would target food and brewery sectors near the university using a process called anaerobic digestion. Anaerobic digestion uses microorganisms to break down organic material. The U.S. Environmental Protection...
How to boost climate resilience: Fill in infrastructure law funding gaps
When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law in August, advocates for climate action cheered its unprecedented support for measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With more than $369 billion in climate-friendly incentives for electric vehicles and more, the IRA is a historic legislative achievement on its own. But the legislation also pairs with the earlier Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to turbocharge climate adaptation and resilience.
Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?
Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second. Once heat trapping gases get into the atmosphere, the effects are global. Trapping the sun’s energy doesn’t stop at national borders. But scientists can track where the gases come from and thus who is responsible.___EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the...
Big Ag has misled the public when it comes to fighting climate change
This commentary was originally published by Investigate Midwest. For the last several years Big Agriculture has tried, with some degree of success, to bamboozle the public into believing it’s all in when it comes to combating climate change when in fact it ain’t. It’s nothing new. Big corporations...
Isotopic Tracer Test in Biofuel Demonstrates Accountability for Fuel
As interest grows globally in the maritime industry for the use of biofuels, GoodFuels one of the pioneers in the field reports it has successfully tested the use of isotopic tracers to improve accountability within the marine fuels sector. According to the company, it is the first step toward increasing transparency in the fuel supply chain and providing greater assurance to the customer with a verification tool.
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. fuel suppliers are scrambling as the availability of diesel diminishes.
Schumer captured on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill' for Democrats
"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer can be heard telling Biden. "It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker."
Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Will Cost as Much as $130 Per Dose When Government Contract Ends
Pfizer is raising the "commercial list price" for its coronavirus vaccines. The pharmaceutical company said Friday that the drug will cost between $110 to $130 per dose once its government contract ends, according to the Associated Press, though many will continue to receive the shot for free. New prices could...
Putin’s war can’t save fossil fuels
Demand for fossil fuels is about to plateau despite a global energy shortage. That’s according to a new report from the International Energy Agency, which found that current global clean-power policies are enough to halt fossil fuel growth worldwide, as POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo wrote in a story today.
