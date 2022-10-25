Read full article on original website
Related
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
Jake Paul, Anderson Silva team up to fight Dana White and the UFC
Jake Paul finally got MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva to agree to wager the result of their must-see eight-round cruiserweight match on Saturday, October 29 in a Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) event live on SHOWTIME PPV® at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River) just outside of Phoenix.
JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda talk Oct 29 clash
Ahead of their crossroads clash, former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) hosted a media workout at the BXNG CLUB in San Diego for their upcoming 12-round crossroads fight.
Conor Benn’s ‘bias renouncement’ doesn’t help, fans want answers
Conor Benn released a statement in response to the British Board upholding a misconduct charge. It did him no favors with the UK fans. Those who do or don’t support the British world welterweight title contender want answers. They want to know how a failed test came back with an adverse finding.
Conor Benn launches drug test defense to polarizing response
Conor Benn spoke to a UK tabloid about his positive drug tests this week only to receive a polarizing response. Benn followed up his statement in response to the British Board upholding a misconduct charge. It did him no favors with some UK fans to speak to a newspaper WBN will not name.
Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez aims for 45-0 with Dmitry Bivol win
Gilberto Ramirez is reaching for the stars, having informed World Boxing News of his ambitions to be a legend in the sport of boxing. “Zurdo” is just over a week away from a defining night against Dmitry Bivol, where the Mexican aims to reach 45-0 and become a two-weight world champion.
UK PPV savior Carl Froch takes credit for AJ’s Wembley sell-outs
Carl Froch believes he should take credit for the UK success of Matchroom Boxing and the selling out of Wembley Stadium by Anthony Joshua. “The Cobra” discussed the situation regarding the English National Stadium as Tyson Fury attempts to do similar at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium. Froch sees his clash...
Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO
World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
David Morrell Jr., Aidos Yerbossynuly discuss Nov 5 collision
Unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly previewed their 12-round duel during a virtual press conference Wednesday before they headline action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis. The SHOWTIME...
Defry Palulu throws hat into the ring for Charly Suarez
Indonesia’s best fighter Defry Palulu has come out and given his take on the recent deeds of Philippines’ freak talent Charly Suarez, in the hopes that his words will land him on a collision course with the celebrated Philippines champion. Suarez already has the reputation as being both...
Oleksandr Usyk wins WBO Fighter of the Year
After taking over the division, unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk claimed the WBO Fighter of the Year Award for 2022. Usyk overtook retired Tyson Fury in August after dominating Anthony Joshua for a second time. In the process, the formidable Ukrainian won the famous Rocky belt vacated by Fury upon...
Jeison Rosario in opponent switch, now faces Brian Mendoza
Former unified world champion Jeison Rosario will now take on veteran contender Brian Mendoza in a 10-round middleweight bout that serves as the co-main event live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis. Rosario was originally scheduled to face Yoelvis...
Vasiliy Lomachenko aims to show his class against Jamaine Ortiz
Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated upstart Jamaine Ortiz renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin “The Dream” Haney.
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
