Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
10th Year for Fright Hike at Ft. Defiance State Park
(Estherville)—The 10th Annual Fright Hike at Fort Defiance State Park will take place this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Lexie Ruter with the Estherville Area Chamber of Commerce says the evening will begin with a less scary version of the Fright Hike at 6 p.m. Ruter says the...
kilrradio.com
Spirit Lake Council Approves Street Enhancements
(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake City Council Tuesday evening authorized city staff to proceed with some safety enhancements at the intersection of 36th Street and Hill Avenue on the city's south side. City Attorney/Administrator Gregg Owens says it will address some safety concerns in that heavily residential area. The work will...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
kiwaradio.com
Steak Supper Planned To Honor Farmers Who Disk Firebreaks During Field Fires
Orange City, Iowa — Fire chiefs from several area towns have been giving kudos to farmers who volunteer to come to field fire scenes with tractors and disks to help disk firebreaks. But now, a group of Sioux County firefighters is doing something to thank the farmers. According to...
kicdam.com
Jason “Jay” Adams, 52, of Spencer
Funeral services for 52-year-old Jason “Jay” Adams of Spencer will be Friday, October 28th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
southeastagnet.com
Corn Belt Farmland Price Sets New Record
A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million.
kilrradio.com
Halloween Activities in Armstrong
(Armstrong)--The city of Armstrong will be holding their Halloween activities this Saturday. From 4-5 p.m., a Trick-or-Treat hike will be held at Valley Vue Care Center in the parking lot. The Armstrong Betterment Club will be handing out hot dogs, chips and a drink from 4:45-5:30 p.m. in the Community Center, followed by a Magic Show at 5:45 p.m.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Sioux City Journal
5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes
SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.
siouxcountyradio.com
Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash
No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
Three students escorted fellow students off MMCRU bus after crash last week
MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — During a routine morning of picking students on the gravel road, the typical day was immediately interrupted when a semi failed to yield to a stop sign. Almost a week ago, a crash involving a MMCRU bus and semi took place on 470th Street and F Avenue. During the panic of the […]
kilrradio.com
Linn Grove Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Clay County
(Gillet Grove)--A Linn Grove woman was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:45 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Cruz driven by 58-year-old Barbara Carroll failed to manage the left-hand curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue, west of Gillet Grove. Carroll’s vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole head-on, causing the pole to break in half. The top half of the pole fell to the ground, causing the wires to hang dangerously low to the ground.
Sheriff: Car crash near Royal, IA, sends 4 to hospital with incapacitating injuries
Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crash caused possible severe injuries.
kilrradio.com
Update: Day Two of Testimony in Van Der Wilt Murder Trial
(Estherville)—Testimony continued today(Thursday) in the murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt whose charged in the shooting death of David McDowell of Estherville in the early morning hours of October 2nd, 2021. The main witness in the morning was Brady Salberg. It was at Salberg’s apartment that friends and...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
kscj.com
ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON
ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE. A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF...
Comments / 0