ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kilrradio.com

10th Year for Fright Hike at Ft. Defiance State Park

(Estherville)—The 10th Annual Fright Hike at Fort Defiance State Park will take place this Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Lexie Ruter with the Estherville Area Chamber of Commerce says the evening will begin with a less scary version of the Fright Hike at 6 p.m. Ruter says the...
kilrradio.com

Spirit Lake Council Approves Street Enhancements

(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake City Council Tuesday evening authorized city staff to proceed with some safety enhancements at the intersection of 36th Street and Hill Avenue on the city's south side. City Attorney/Administrator Gregg Owens says it will address some safety concerns in that heavily residential area. The work will...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Jason “Jay” Adams, 52, of Spencer

Funeral services for 52-year-old Jason “Jay” Adams of Spencer will be Friday, October 28th, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley

SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
SIBLEY, IA
southeastagnet.com

Corn Belt Farmland Price Sets New Record

A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Halloween Activities in Armstrong

(Armstrong)--The city of Armstrong will be holding their Halloween activities this Saturday. From 4-5 p.m., a Trick-or-Treat hike will be held at Valley Vue Care Center in the parking lot. The Armstrong Betterment Club will be handing out hot dogs, chips and a drink from 4:45-5:30 p.m. in the Community Center, followed by a Magic Show at 5:45 p.m.
ARMSTRONG, IA
Sioux City Journal

5 injured in pair of Clay County crashes

SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash

No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Linn Grove Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Clay County

(Gillet Grove)--A Linn Grove woman was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 4:45 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Cruz driven by 58-year-old Barbara Carroll failed to manage the left-hand curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue, west of Gillet Grove. Carroll’s vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole head-on, causing the pole to break in half. The top half of the pole fell to the ground, causing the wires to hang dangerously low to the ground.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Update: Day Two of Testimony in Van Der Wilt Murder Trial

(Estherville)—Testimony continued today(Thursday) in the murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt whose charged in the shooting death of David McDowell of Estherville in the early morning hours of October 2nd, 2021. The main witness in the morning was Brady Salberg. It was at Salberg’s apartment that friends and...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

ONE INJURED IN CAR-SEMI CRASH NEAR AKRON

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 11 A.M. ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR CONCORDE AVENUE. A CAR DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD ALISHA MEYERS OF JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA CROSSED THE CENTER LINE, SIDESWIPED THE SIDE OF...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy