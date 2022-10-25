SPENCER, Iowa -- First responders in Clay County were kept busy Saturday, when a pair of crashes sent five people to the hospital. Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:47 p.m. near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Cole Whiteside, 21, of Greenville, Iowa, was westbound on 420th Street in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 170th Avenue and struck a southbound Mazda CX-9 driven by Lisa Shiley, 58, of Royal.

