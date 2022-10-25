Read full article on original website
Street Talk: Costly freelance standards
Michigan small businesses and entrepreneurs would be hurt significantly if a proposed U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) independent contractor rule goes into effect, according to the Small Business Association of Michigan. On Oct. 11, the USDOL announced the proposed rule that would rescind the existing pro-small business independent contractor analysis,...
New legislation clarifies, strengthens assignment of rents
New Michigan legislation will clarify and strengthen how commercial rents are handled if a landlord defaults on a commercial mortgage and/or lands in bankruptcy court. Typically, when a lender makes a loan on real estate that is producing income or rent, the lender requires the borrower to enter into an assignment of rents. With the passage of the Michigan Uniform Assignment of Rents Act, our state joins six other states in closing loopholes and spelling out specifics when it comes to the assignment of rents.
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
