starvedrock.media
Shots Fired In Downtown La Salle After Apparent Fight
Gun play allegedly on the west end of downtown La Salle. Officers were called to the 500 block of 1st Street Saturday morning about a man armed with a handgun. La Salle and Peru officers responded. They say 28-year-old Larry Kelly of La Salle had fired his gun prior to them arriving. Nobody was injured.
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Faces Cannabis Charge, Mendota Woman Jailed on Battery Charge
If you're gonna use weed, transport it properly. A La Salle man found that out the hard way Tuesday night. Peru police pulled over the vehicle of 40-year-old Mark Judd near the intersection of Wenzel and Marquette Roads. Judd was charged with Driver Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis. Police cut him loose with a notice to appear in court.
Watch the Sparks Fly When Wind Takes Down Power Line in Illinois
Never underestimate the wind in Illinois. Doubt me? Watch a video that shows what happened when a gust took down a power line causing a major power outage in northern Illinois early Tuesday morning. Yahoo News is the place where I first saw this wild video shared. The McHenry Police...
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case; Cook County sheriff critical of SAFE-T Act
Office manager sentenced in opioid prescription case. An office manager for a Chicago medical practice has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions. Prosecutors said Rosemary Mays of South Holland conspired with another individual to write more than 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for opioids. After the...
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
starvedrock.media
Veterans To Be Showcased Inside Illinois State Capitol
The hallowed halls of the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda could feature photos and stories of Starved Rock Country veterans. Republican State Senator Sue Rezin is accepting photos and written stories of veterans to be displayed at the Rotunda. You're asked to email a photo and written story with a veterans' name, military branch, and conflict served in. Military photos are preferred but not necessary.
Central Illinois Proud
northernpublicradio.org
In Illinois' redrawn 68th district, candidates try to engage changing constituency
The newly redrawn state representative 68th District covers the eastern portion of Rockford and all of Belvidere, areas with significant Latino population. The Republican candidate, a newcomer to politics, believes he understands the issues concerning voters. Jonathan Ojeda said, when knocking on doors, folks tell him of their concern for...
starvedrock.media
Wild I-39 Police Chase Allegedly Involved 3 Wisconsin Drug Dealers
More details are out regarding a police chase up Interstate 39 that included shots being fired. According to the Illinois State Police, the ordeal started Thursday night at around 8 when troopers responded to Interstate 39 near Lostant for the report of a shooting. Troopers began following a suspect's vehicle northbound near La Salle. When reaching the Mendota area, a passenger allegedly fired multiple shots towards the state squad car. The squad was damaged but the trooper wasn't hurt.
State Police reveal new details of Route 48 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down Illinois Route 48 on Wednesday. The crash happened near the U.S. Route 51 bypass at 7:42 a.m. Troopers said a semi-truck and pickup truck collided at that location. One person was taken to the hospital with “serious […]
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
IDOT narrows down options for new I-80 bridge
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has narrowed down potential options for plans to build a new I-80 bridge from seven to four. IDOT previously revealed the seven options at a public meeting in May. The four options that will move forward for further evaluation were revealed on Thursday at IDOT's third I-80 public meeting.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
977wmoi.com
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Photos: Joliet Catholic beats Phillips, advances in Illinois Class 4A playoffs
The Joliet Catholic defeated visiting Phillips 43-6 Friday night in the first round of the Illinois Class 4A playoffs. Joliet Catholic (8-2) advances to face Providence Catholic (5-4), which upset Wheaton Academy 17-3 on Friday night. Here is a look at the game from photographer Dean ...
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture announces tax credit for agri-tourism
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program. This entitles those who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois to apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid by that individual or entity during the taxable year or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Specialty Growers Association hope this new program will alleviate some of the burden of high liability insurance costs for agritourism businesses. The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is February 28, 2023.
