Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Michael Thomas, Darren Waller, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 8 fantasy rankings

Related
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status
After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Sporting News
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Sporting News
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Buccaneers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Buccaneers won't have much time to try and right the ship as they're set to host the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8. Tampa Bay is coming off of one of the most surprising losses of the 2022 NFL season, falling to the Panthers just days after Carolina traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to signify a rebuild.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
In addition to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Brandin Cooks, who are "questionable" ahead of the late-afternoon games, stud WRs Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's early-afternoon action. Before you lock in your lineup for Week 8, it's crucial to check the injury updates of these must-start wide receivers.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger
As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
Sporting News
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
Sporting News
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline
The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
Sporting News
Todd Bowles coaching record: Questions about Jets tenure resurface as Buccaneers skid
You can take the man off the Jets, but can you take the Jets out of the man?. Todd Bowles earned a second chance at a head-coaching gig, replacing longtime friend Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay for the 2022 season and beyond. Needless to say, the first season of the Bowles era hasn't gone as planned for the Super Bowl hopeful Buccaneers.
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Browns-Bengals Showdown tournaments
To cap off the Week 8 NFL slate, Cleveland welcomes Cincinnati into FirstEnergy Stadium in this week's edition of Monday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals currently sit as 3-point road favorites with an over/under of 45 points. Despite the hip injury to stud receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), this inner-division matchup still features several big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper), making it enjoyable to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Sporting News
Buccaneers trade rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Mike Gesicki among deadline options to help fix Tampa Bay's offense
The Buccaneers entered the 2022 NFL season with high hopes, but they haven't quite lived up to expectations through seven weeks. Tampa Bay enters its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens with a record of just 3-4 on the season. The Bucs started the year 2-0 but have gone 1-4 since, including an embarrassing 21-3 loss against the Panthers in Week 7.
Sporting News
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
Sporting News
Ravens' Justin Tucker roasts Russell Wilson's airplane workout, catchphrase on team flight
Russell Wilson's meme-orable season made the rounds on social media again early on Friday. And the Broncos weren't even playing. Instead, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made fun of the struggling Denver quarterback following his team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football." He took aim at Wilson during a 16-minute Instagram Live stream from teammate Marlon Humphrey on the team's flight back to Baltimore.
Sporting News
Kadarius Toney trade details: Chiefs add 2021 first-round pick, wide receiver from Giants
Kadarius Toney has shown explosive upside when he's been on the field for the Giants, but has struggled to remain healthy. The Chiefs, who were looking to add depth at receiver ahead of the trade deadline, are hoping Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can help unlock that full potential. The...
