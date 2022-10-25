Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Callaway selected as Trinity Health’s CMO
Trinity Health Medical Group selected Lisa Kinsey Callaway, MD, FHM, as its chief medical officer, succeeding Thomas Foster, MD, who returned to a clinical role in internal medicine and pediatrics. Callaway is a practicing physician and the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair. She is the medical director for the hospitalist program at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, where she has worked as a hospitalist for 11 years. She also serves as the medical director of provider development and onboarding for the medical group.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan
A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1. With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist...
Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban
Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids’ ArtPrize organization dissolves after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS — The nonprofit ArtPrize is calling it quits after 13 years, handing its assets to a new public-private partnership. ArtPrize founder and Chair Rick DeVos — grandson of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos — said in a Thursday afternoon statement that the group is “winding down operations” after 13 years.
Feds reopen door for casino near Muskegon
After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer refused to sign off on plans to create a tribal casino near Muskegon in June, the casino may now have a second chance.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cultivate keeps holiday shopping local with arts guide
As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are looking for that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift. Mallory Shotwell, Cultivate director and founder, is hoping to showcase local artists and businesses who can offer exactly that. For the first time ever, Cultivate, a nonprofit arts and education organization in Grand Rapids, is offering a...
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
2 found shot and killed in different cars in Eaton Rapids
Officials were sent to the area of Kinneville Road and Mike Simpson Drive on the edge of Eaton Rapids for a traffic crash.
2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
Marshall student taken into custody over school threat
A Marshall student was taken into custody over a school threat on Tuesday, police say.
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids sports tourism ready for another phase
Sports tourism has played an integral part in the transformation of Grand Rapids’ economy the past decade, and there is more growth in store. The West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) announced Oct. 25 it is launching an $11 million capital campaign to expand the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford. The announcement also noted the complex drew more than $8 million in estimated direct visitor spending in West Michigan, a 32% increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic season at the complex.
