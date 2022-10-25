ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Callaway selected as Trinity Health’s CMO

Trinity Health Medical Group selected Lisa Kinsey Callaway, MD, FHM, as its chief medical officer, succeeding Thomas Foster, MD, who returned to a clinical role in internal medicine and pediatrics. Callaway is a practicing physician and the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair. She is the medical director for the hospitalist program at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, where she has worked as a hospitalist for 11 years. She also serves as the medical director of provider development and onboarding for the medical group.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan

A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1. With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids’ ArtPrize organization dissolves after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS — The nonprofit ArtPrize is calling it quits after 13 years, handing its assets to a new public-private partnership. ArtPrize founder and Chair Rick DeVos — grandson of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos — said in a Thursday afternoon statement that the group is “winding down operations” after 13 years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
GLADSTONE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cultivate keeps holiday shopping local with arts guide

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are looking for that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift. Mallory Shotwell, Cultivate director and founder, is hoping to showcase local artists and businesses who can offer exactly that. For the first time ever, Cultivate, a nonprofit arts and education organization in Grand Rapids, is offering a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WDBO

2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids sports tourism ready for another phase

Sports tourism has played an integral part in the transformation of Grand Rapids’ economy the past decade, and there is more growth in store. The West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) announced Oct. 25 it is launching an $11 million capital campaign to expand the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford. The announcement also noted the complex drew more than $8 million in estimated direct visitor spending in West Michigan, a 32% increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic season at the complex.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy