Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – October 28
The last Friday night in October was clear and crisp! A great night for football! Congratulations to those moving on in the playoffs and to those who lost, congratulations on a great season!. Here are the Friday night, October 28th Maine High School Football Scores. Bonny Eagle 52 Bangor 14.
Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships [RESULTS]
The Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships took place on a beautiful Thursday, October 27th, at Saxl Park in Bangor. Event 1 Girls 3k Run CC 1 Hallie Coots 8 Nokomis MS 13:20.94 1 2 Bixby Lavigueur 7 Brewer CS 13:24.88 2 3 Sofia Short 8 Nokomis MS 13:29.33 3 4 Emmanuelle Karsh 6 William S Cohen MS 13:50.76 4 5 Sara Simsay 7 Brewer CS 14:22.92 5 6 Lily Murphy 6 Nokomis MS 14:36.72 6 7 Cadance Levesque 5 Brewer CS 14:50.95 7 8 Gracie Fecteau 7 Hermon MS 15:03.82 8 9 Helene Rueter 6 William S Cohen MS 15:17.56 9 10 Gabriella Johnson 6 Hermon MS 15:21.33 10 11 Cambree Powell 7 James Doughty MS 15:25.33 11 12 Alexandra Tunick 6 William S Cohen MS 15:46.89 12 13 Gabriella Curtis 8 William S Cohen MS 16:02.96 13 14 Anna-Reta Pinette 5 Hermon MS 17:03.50 14 15 Sofie Rueter 10 William S Cohen MS 17:14.92 15 16 Estelle Smith 6 Brewer CS 17:16.43 16 17 Graycen Lundy 6 William S Cohen MS 17:23.82 17 18 Addie Potter 8 William S Cohen MS 17:33.19 18 19 Madyson Burgess 6 James Doughty MS 18:04.39 19 20 Olivia Day 5 Brewer CS 19:04.48 20 21 Ansley Uhlenhake 7 Brewer CS 19:12.34 21 22 Mirabel Thibodeau 7 Brewer CS 19:59.74 22 23 Cara Brown 7 Brewer CS 20:11.83 23 24 Keyzli McAfee 6 Brewer CS 20:15.69 24 25 Delia Gobeil 6 Brewer CS 21:40.46 25 26 Lydia Gobeil 5 Brewer CS 21:40.55 26 27 Autumn Thayer 6 Brewer CS 21:50.39 27 28 Annabelle Day 6 Brewer CS 22:26.83 28 29 Lily Drake 7 James Doughty MS 23:00.32 29 30 Kyra White 7 James Doughty MS 24:33.58 30 31 Ava Adams 6 Hermon MS 24:37.88 31 32 Jillain Percy 6 Hermon MS 24:38.58 32.
