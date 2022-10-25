Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
worldboxingnews.net
Teofimo Lopez vs Jose Pedraza, Jared Anderson on Dec 10
Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul, Anderson Silva team up to fight Dana White and the UFC
Jake Paul finally got MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva to agree to wager the result of their must-see eight-round cruiserweight match on Saturday, October 29 in a Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) event live on SHOWTIME PPV® at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River) just outside of Phoenix.
worldboxingnews.net
David Morrell Jr., Aidos Yerbossynuly discuss Nov 5 collision
Unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly previewed their 12-round duel during a virtual press conference Wednesday before they headline action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis. The SHOWTIME...
worldboxingnews.net
JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda talk Oct 29 clash
Ahead of their crossroads clash, former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) hosted a media workout at the BXNG CLUB in San Diego for their upcoming 12-round crossroads fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez aims for 45-0 with Dmitry Bivol win
Gilberto Ramirez is reaching for the stars, having informed World Boxing News of his ambitions to be a legend in the sport of boxing. “Zurdo” is just over a week away from a defining night against Dmitry Bivol, where the Mexican aims to reach 45-0 and become a two-weight world champion.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO
World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly
The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston’s Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run advantage four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. A throwing error by shortstop Edmundo Sosa allowed another run in the first, and Alex Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth. Still, the wild-card Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park having stolen home-field advantage. They’ll start right-hander Noah Syndergaard in Game 3 against Houston righty Lance McCullers Jr.
worldboxingnews.net
Eros Correa battles Luis Fernando Saavedra on Nov 5
WBA #14 bantamweight contender, Eros Correa, of San Jose, Ca, faces Luis Fernando Saavedra of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in a ten-round bout that will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. “New Blood” will take place at the Omega Products International...
worldboxingnews.net
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Defry Palulu throws hat into the ring for Charly Suarez
Indonesia’s best fighter Defry Palulu has come out and given his take on the recent deeds of Philippines’ freak talent Charly Suarez, in the hopes that his words will land him on a collision course with the celebrated Philippines champion. Suarez already has the reputation as being both...
worldboxingnews.net
Eddie Hearn labels Fury vs Chisora an ‘easy’ fight, predicts sell out
Promoter Eddie Hearn played down the chances his fighter, Derek Chisora, has of defeating Tyson Fury on December 3rd in London. The Matchroom boss, currently under fire for his part in the Conor Benn drug test saga, found time to comment on another fight in which he doesn’t have involvement on the night.
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I have to follow the rule,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t use it today.” Maldonado was 0 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Phillies that even the Series at one game apiece. In the opener, Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.
Comments / 0