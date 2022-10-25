Read full article on original website
Multi-Location Law Firm Marketing
Many law firms have multiple locations. How should multi-location law firms handle websites and marketing? Marketing strategies for multi-location law firms are varied and may require more planning and management than marketing for one location. A multiple-location firm may choose to host multiple websites or just one website incorporating multiple links. A multi-location law firm may focus on improving its Google Business Profile or increasing traffic to its specific locations using legal blogs and informative content. There are best practices in marketing strategies that should be followed depending on your law firm’s practice, expertise, and goals.
Burned Out By Law Firm Life? How To Tap Into The Gig Economy For Lawyers.
The gig economy has seen an influx of growth in the past few years, and the legal profession is not immune to this shift. As I’ve written, there has been a surge in demand for contract roles for those seeking legal consulting and contracting opportunities without the long-term commitment.
Financial Data: Here's How Lawyers Get Paid
Running a profitable law firm isn’t easy, even in the best of times. During tumultuous times, it’s even more challenging. As we head into a possible COVID-19 surge and what many believe may be a recession, even seasoned lawyers may be wondering how to build resiliency into their firms that will provide protection from the many uncontrollable external factors that affect revenues. While it may seem like a pipe dream, rest assured that you can take steps to help your firm withstand the effects of volatility while also providing a foundation for long-term success.
The Lawyer's Guide To A Comprehensive Open Source Compliance Program
Today, nearly every company that builds applications uses open source software — and the majority of organizations use significant amounts of it. Although the explosive growth of open source has yielded numerous benefits (including cost savings and faster time to market), it’s also led to increased scrutiny of OSS license compliance (e.g., the ongoing matter of SFC v. Vizio). As a result, organizations without comprehensive compliance programs may face exposure to the legal, reputational, and financial risks that can come with non-compliance.
Solos And Small-Firm Lawyers Shouldn't Be Afraid To Ask For Advice
One of the benefits of working at a larger law firm is that there are often numerous lawyers that can be consulted when there is a question of law or legal procedure. Associates can usually speak to partners if they have a question about strategy, and everyone can talk to colleagues at a larger firm about how best to approach legal tasks. However, solo practitioners and small-firm lawyers often do not have ready access to another lawyer with whom they can ask questions and seek advice about legal issues. Nevertheless, solo and small-firm lawyers can speak to individuals who work at other firms and other colleagues to make sure that they are following the best strategy to serve a client’s needs.
Mandatory Retirement Policies: A Source Of Vulnerability And Opportunity
King & Spalding scored two notable coups this year when it lured prominent litigators Randy Mastro and Mark Kirsch away from Gibson Dunn. The loss of Mastro in particular was a serious hit for Gibson: in more than two decades at the firm, Mastro had accumulated a multitude of lucrative and high-profile clients, ranging from Chevron to Chris Christie.
