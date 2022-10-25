Ohio man sentenced for stealing, crashing police cruiser

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chelsea Simeon
WDTN
WDTN
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man accused of stealing and crashing a police car earlier this year pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced Monday.

Noah Collins, 33, received 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to grand theft of a firearm, escape and petty theft in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Court. A grand theft of a motor vehicle charge was dismissed, according to court records.

Troy man accused of killing roommate changes plea to guilty

Police arrested Collins on Aug. 13 after they say he stole and crashed the cruiser.

Police say Collins told them that he panicked and took the cruiser because he was on meth. According to a report, he stated he “shot up” one gram of meth at a church on Market, NW, right before stealing the cruiser.

He ended up crashing the cruiser into a utility pole, disabling the vehicle.

