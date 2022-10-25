ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Social media mocks Miami's 14-12 win over Virginia that had 4 OTs and no TDs

Miami earned a 14-12 road victory against Virginia on Saturday, but don't be fooled: The Hurricanes' final score wasn't a result of two touchdowns. Instead, Miami's victory was by way of a 6-6 tie at the end of regulation, followed by two field goals in two overtime periods, a scoreless third overtime and, finally, a successful 2-point conversion in the fourth overtime period.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Sporting News

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Champion Futures: Gonzaga, North Carolina, Houston, and Kentucky among odds-on favorites

With the start of the college basketball season nearing, it's worthwhile to check back in on how oddsmakers are pricing teams' chances to win the 2023 Men's National Championship. While only one out of 363 Division One schools gets the luxury to cut down the nets in April, futures bettors are still intrigued by the thrill of holding a long-shot ticket on a team who could make a Cinderella-esque run in March Madness.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Who is J.T. Tuimoloau? Meet Ohio State's star defender of the future

J.T. Tuimoloau made his presence felt in a huge way in No. 2 Ohio State's Week 9 game vs. No. 13 Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau had one of the single-most-impressive individual performances for a defender in recent memory, harassing Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throughout the game, which ultimately resulted in a 44-31 victory for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Browns-Bengals Showdown tournaments

To cap off the Week 8 NFL slate, Cleveland welcomes Cincinnati into FirstEnergy Stadium in this week's edition of Monday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals currently sit as 3-point road favorites with an over/under of 45 points. Despite the hip injury to stud receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), this inner-division matchup still features several big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper), making it enjoyable to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy