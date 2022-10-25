Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
Sporting News
What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
Michigan will undoubtedly continue to say this is just like any other rivalry week against the Michigan State Spartans. But at this point Jim Harbaugh has to be taking Mel Tucker a little personally. Since joining the Spartans in 2020, Tucker has led Michigan State to two straight wins over...
Sporting News
Social media mocks Miami's 14-12 win over Virginia that had 4 OTs and no TDs
Miami earned a 14-12 road victory against Virginia on Saturday, but don't be fooled: The Hurricanes' final score wasn't a result of two touchdowns. Instead, Miami's victory was by way of a 6-6 tie at the end of regulation, followed by two field goals in two overtime periods, a scoreless third overtime and, finally, a successful 2-point conversion in the fourth overtime period.
Sporting News
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Champion Futures: Gonzaga, North Carolina, Houston, and Kentucky among odds-on favorites
With the start of the college basketball season nearing, it's worthwhile to check back in on how oddsmakers are pricing teams' chances to win the 2023 Men's National Championship. While only one out of 363 Division One schools gets the luxury to cut down the nets in April, futures bettors are still intrigued by the thrill of holding a long-shot ticket on a team who could make a Cinderella-esque run in March Madness.
Sporting News
Who is J.T. Tuimoloau? Meet Ohio State's star defender of the future
J.T. Tuimoloau made his presence felt in a huge way in No. 2 Ohio State's Week 9 game vs. No. 13 Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau had one of the single-most-impressive individual performances for a defender in recent memory, harassing Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throughout the game, which ultimately resulted in a 44-31 victory for the Buckeyes.
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Sporting News
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
Sporting News
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Browns-Bengals Showdown tournaments
To cap off the Week 8 NFL slate, Cleveland welcomes Cincinnati into FirstEnergy Stadium in this week's edition of Monday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals currently sit as 3-point road favorites with an over/under of 45 points. Despite the hip injury to stud receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), this inner-division matchup still features several big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper), making it enjoyable to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Sporting News
Ja'Marr Chase injury update: Bengals star wide receiver to miss multiple weeks
The Bengals offense has finally started to click over the past two weeks. They will now be tasked with keeping the momentum going without their best playmaker. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will reportedly be out for the next four to six weeks with a hip injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport...
