Army Times
US Army will ditch old radios amid larger modernization juggle
WASHINGTON — When it comes to tactical radios, the U.S. Army is walking a tightrope. The service, currently juggling a half-dozen major modernization goals, is trying to find a balance between the communication upgrades it needs to make in preparation for conflicts of the future, potentially against a technologically savvy enemy, and the related high costs and looming deadlines.
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul confirmed on its official WeChat account that three Chinese citizens had died in the stampede.
The Brave American Serviceman Who Made a Miraculous Comeback After Being Burned Beyond Recognition
Dave Roever is a Vietnam war veteran who made a miraculous comeback after sustaining life-threatening injuries during the war. After being drafted at the height of the Vietnam war, Roever joined the navy and served as a riverboat gunner in the elite Brown Water Black Beret. He suffered horrific burns when a grenade went off in his hand as this excerpt explains: "Eight months into his tour of duty in Vietnam, Roever was burned beyond recognition when a phosphorous grenade he was poised to throw exploded in his hand. The ordeal left him hospitalized for fourteen months."
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines say new ACV is the future of amphibious warfare despite 4 flipping in surf off Camp Pendleton in a year
The Marine Corps’ new armored Amphibious Combat Vehicles, intended to become the main transport in the future for getting troops and gear from ship to shore, won’t be available for their first planned deployment this fall and are now being restricted in water training at Camp Pendleton because of safety concerns.
Army Times
What I’m learning as I transition out of the Army
Gee, thanks, Captain Obvious. No, really, change is hard, and military transition comes with its own set of unique challenges. For me, add in the fact that I’ve been military since birth. It’s true that the military isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle, and it’s the only lifestyle I have ever known. I’ve been comfortably cradled in a community of camaraderie and stability.
Army Times
Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font
The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years. There were concerns the death toll could grow as 24 people among the 104 being treated for injuries are in critical condition, according to Seoul City’s disaster headquarters. The city government said more than 2,600 people have called or visited a city office in nearby Hannam-dong as of Saturday afternoon, reporting their relatives as out of contact and asking officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead after the crush.
americanmilitarynews.com
His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans
The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.
USMC vet Annika Hutsler transforms into a pinup model after leg amputation: ‘Life doesn’t end after tragedy’
Pin-Ups for Vets has donated over $100,000 to help hospitals purchase new rehabilitation equipment and provide financial assistance to expand veterans’ health care programs.
Army Times
Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year
Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
Army Times
ChemLight appreciation time — much more than spooky szn glow sticks
“Oh, my kids love these,” a man in a suit said, barely breaking stride as he grabbed a sample before continuing on his way. But these were not cheese cubes or organic orange juice samples at Costco. No, these prized possessions were military grade glow sticks — or, chemlights for the tactical vernacular enthusiasts out there.
Houston Chronicle
From stingray encounter to Marine Corps Marathon: A Navy diver's long road back
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three years after he medically retired from the U.S. Navy with a permanent disability, former U.S. Navy diver Julius "Jay" McManus is closing in on completing a long-awaited mission: He's preparing to compete Sunday in the 47th Marine Corps Marathon as a push-rim athlete.
