Record-Herald
Greenfield will have holiday shopping trail
The Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when Greenfield will come to life along Jefferson Street with crafters, vendors, food trucks, some shops and eateries, and more. The theme of this year’s shopping trail is “Home for the Holidays.”
Record-Herald
College’s window to ghostly presence
WILMINGTON — Haunted horses aren’t the only spooky presence to be seen at Wilmington College. Libby Hayes, Senior Director of Human Resources at the college, managed to take a photo of what appeared to be a ghost at College Hall. In February 2021, a co-worker had told Hayes...
Record-Herald
Miami Trace’s Pfeifer, Fliehman All-FAC cross country
GREENFIELD — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its annual cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 15. The meet was held at John Mitchell Memorial Park in Greenfield, hosted by the McClain Tigers. Hillsboro won the high school girls title and Chillicothe won the high school boys race. The Miami Trace...
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4 is as follows:. Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice. TUESDAY. Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers,...
Record-Herald
MT’s Pfeifer qualifies to Regional cc meet
Miami Trace High School senior Kaelin Pfeifer is the only cross country runner from Fayette County still competing in the 2022 postseason. Coming off her fourth place finish at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet in Greenfield on Oct. 15, Pfeifer competed in the Division II District meet at Rio Grande Saturday, Oct. 22.
Record-Herald
Blue Lions beat South, 61-54; Jackson tops Panthers, 44-7
Both local high school football teams took part in the first round of the playoffs Friday night. The Washington Blue Lions traveled to Columbus South High to take on the Cougars. The Miami Trace Panthers had a rematch with the Jackson Ironmen at Jackson. The Blue Lions came from behind...
