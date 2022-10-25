I am writing today to encourage you to vote for Adam Frisch to represent the great people of Colorado’s Third Congressional District. As someone who has spent many years in Aspen, I got to know Adam personally, and I know he possesses the experience and demeanor to provide outstanding representation for CD3, the state of Colorado and our country. As the former U.S. ambassador to Canada, I witnessed firsthand the economic benefits of trade between Canada and Colorado. Canada is Colorado’s largest foreign trading partner. The current trade relationship brings in $1.6 billion to Colorado, which provides opportunity to keep and grow good-paying jobs for the people of the CD3.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO