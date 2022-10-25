Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately...
Speaker Pelosi says husband Paul 'continues to improve' after attacked with hammer at home Friday
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer, police say. Pelosi was not home at the time.
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
The day after Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home by an invader looking for Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump Jr. suggested Democratic lawmakers should commit to doing more to curb violence.
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.It’s essentially the juvenile clapback, “I know you are, but what am I”—best known as Pee Wee Herman’s 1980s-era go-to retort.Sen. Ted Cruz brought it to the mainstream this week during an appearance on The View, when he read some quotes from Hillary Clinton and other Democrats calling...
Support democracy and freedom
I am so thankful for Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and the costumed rebels who threw English tea into Boston Harbor, and all the others who helped and fought for American freedom in the 1770s. Our fight for independence from our unwelcome overseers needed help, Franklin got lots of munitions from France and America won, the English left us alone and now we are friends.
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Guest Commentary: Frisch best understands economy, benefits of trade
I am writing today to encourage you to vote for Adam Frisch to represent the great people of Colorado’s Third Congressional District. As someone who has spent many years in Aspen, I got to know Adam personally, and I know he possesses the experience and demeanor to provide outstanding representation for CD3, the state of Colorado and our country. As the former U.S. ambassador to Canada, I witnessed firsthand the economic benefits of trade between Canada and Colorado. Canada is Colorado’s largest foreign trading partner. The current trade relationship brings in $1.6 billion to Colorado, which provides opportunity to keep and grow good-paying jobs for the people of the CD3.
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
