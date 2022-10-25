Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Team Shared First Renderings of Upcoming New Stadium
This NFL team shared the first renderings of their upcoming new stadium on Thursday.
Jason Whitlock: The American Lie that is Ruining Tom Brady's Career
Jason Whitlock says there is an ‘American lie’ that is destroying the NFL career of Tom Brady.
Tom Brady is Addicted to Football
Dan Patrick reacts to Tom Brady dealing with issues on and off the football field.
Bucs' Top Defensive Player is Out For the Season: Report
This Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will miss the rest of the season from an injury they suffered during Tampa's Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Giants Trade Former 1st-Round Pick Kadarius Toney: Report
The New York Giants have reportedly traded former first-round pick KadariusToney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, a source with knowledge of the trade told NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Thursday (October 27).
Tom Brady Opened Up About the Challenges of Marriage to Gisele Bündchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady publicly addressed ongoing marital issues with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen amid recent reports that the couple had hired divorce attorneys.
Christian McCaffrey Has a Phantom Chip on His Shoulder
Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox rips into 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey for saying he has a 'chip on his shoulder' thanks to the trade from the Carolina Panthers. Jonas is all for players creating self motivation for themselves, but McCaffrey isn't fooling anyone.
Things May Look Bleak, But the Buccaneers Will Still Win the NFC South
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the Buccaneers loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
Gisele is 'Gone For Good' After Giving Tom Brady an Ultimatum: Report Says
Here are the latest details into the deteriorating marriage between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.
Nathaniel Hackett Got the Dreaded ‘Vote of Confidence’
As things unravel in with the Broncos, the chances of Hackett returning next season are getting slimmer by the day.
Why Tom Brady is Not Retiring After this Season
Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith says he doesn’t think Tom Brady is going to retire after this season.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in separate statements shared on their verified Instagram accounts Friday morning.
Jason Whitlock Says 'Coward' LeBron James is Bad For Basketball
Jason Whitlock says LeBron James has ‘diminished’ the game of basketball with his bogus ‘More Than an Athlete’ façade.
Colin Cowherd on the 0-4 Lakers: 'Tear that House Down to the Studs'
Colin Cowherd says the 0-4 Lakers need to already pull the plug on their miserable season and tear down their entire roster all the way down to the studs.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 8 (Oct. 28)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 8.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0