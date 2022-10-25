Judge denies request for gag order in case of suspected Stockton serial killer 01:08

STOCKTON — A judge has denied a request for a gag order in the case of a suspected serial killer in Stockton.

The public defender representing Wesley Brownlee filed a motion in court for a protective order against pre-trial publicity.

She argued that it was needed because recent media coverage and statements from the Stockton Police Department and San Joaquin County District Attorney were prejudiced against her client.

Tuesday morning, that motion was denied by Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua.

Still, Judge Villapudua noted that the decision doesn't prevent Brownlee's defender from requesting another protective order in the future.

The district attorney has said she is confident additional charges will be added as the investigation continues.

Brownlee is accused of killing six people in Stockton and Oakland, but so far he has only been charged with three murders. He's scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 14.