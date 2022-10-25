Raptors Assign Justin Champagnie to G League for 905 Reps

The Toronto Raptors have assigned Justin Champagnie to the Raptors 905 to get some G League reps in

The Toronto Raptors are looking to get Justin Champagnie some extra playing time with the Raptors 905 these days.

The second-year forward has yet to make his regular season debut for Toronto this year and has now been assigned to the G League, the team announced Tuesday morning. He is the only Raptors player who will join the 905 for now.

Champagnie was a star in the G League last season, averaging 21.1 points while shooting 40.9% from behind the arc in 14 regular season games. He then took his game to another level in the playoffs, averaging 32.5 points in two postseason appearances for the 905.

This year, Toronto is looking for more of that from Champagnie who needs to continue improving his three-point shot while maintaining the defense and rebounding skills that earned him a roster spot with the big club.

Once the Raptors get to full strength this season, expect Christian Koloko and potentially Malachi Flynn or Dalano Banton to get some time in the G League. Koloko could still use some time developing at a lower level while Banton and Flynn have seen inconsistent minutes to start the year and would benefit from an extended look in the G League.

The 905 will be practicing for the next week before opening their season on Nov. 5 with a back-to-back against the Capital City Go-Go.

