We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. On October 14, the brand new season of “Fixer Upper: The Castle” premiered on Magnolia Network, discovery+, and HBO Max, and the castle, located in Waco, Texas, may just be Chip and Joanna Gaines’ biggest project yet. But right off the bat, Joanna Gaines was inspired by the castle’s rich history to curate a line of paint colors to be the base of the entire renovation — and if you are able to pick your favorite hue, you could win $1,000.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO