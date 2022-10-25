Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
Chip Gaines Bought a Castle Without Telling Joanna Gaines
Chip Gaines finally bought a castle in Waco he'd wanted for years — and the purchase was a surprise to his wife Joanna Gaines.
Joanna Gaines Has a New (Castle Inspired!) Paint Collection — And You Could Win $1,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. On October 14, the brand new season of “Fixer Upper: The Castle” premiered on Magnolia Network, discovery+, and HBO Max, and the castle, located in Waco, Texas, may just be Chip and Joanna Gaines’ biggest project yet. But right off the bat, Joanna Gaines was inspired by the castle’s rich history to curate a line of paint colors to be the base of the entire renovation — and if you are able to pick your favorite hue, you could win $1,000.
housebeautiful.com
This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated
There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
The Homeowner Who Was Left Unimpressed With Her Fixer Upper Experience
For the home decor lover, "Fixer Upper" can be synonymous with beautiful homes, magnolia trees, and picture-perfect living. Joanna and Chip Gaines, the couple from the show, have only continued to grow since the show was greenlit in 2013 (via HGTV). Since then, they've released a product line with Target and even launched their own streaming platform, Magnolia Network.
How Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s New Collection Can Update Your Space
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are known for designing homes on TV that are both stylish and practical. Now your IRL home can get the same pampering, seriously! The secret is in their signature furniture line. We love how every piece in Nate and Jeremiah’s new fall collection gives you...
Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent's Design Tips For Cozying Up Your Living Room This Fall
How can you cozy up to stay warm and watch scary movies all season if your living room feels sterile or uninviting? These designers know just what you need!
thespruce.com
The 10 Best Wick Trimmers of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Since scissors often don't have the angle you need to reach down into a votive, a wick trimmer is the perfect solution. "What you want is for your candle wicks to be between a quarter to an eighth of an inch in length before every burn," says Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man), a home fragrance expert and candle influencer. Wick trimmers can help you achieve this.
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
thespruce.com
The Best Gifts for Kids of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Buying a gift for a kid no matter the occasion or relationship can be tough. It is important to always consider age and interests first and then go from there. Gifts for kids don't need to be expensive or over the top, it is really the thought that counts. When you are really stuck, the gift of books is always appreciated.
thespruce.com
8 Tips to Be a Great Thanksgiving Guest, According to Pros
If you’re off the hook from hosting Thanksgiving this year, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook from being a top-notch guest. Being a host can be overwhelming: there are groceries to buy, place settings to design, and an entire turkey to roast—and that’s just for starters. As a guest, your first job is to offer to help.
Meta-What?
I recently watched a short video about a man who lives in the metaverse. The video jumped back and forth between the real world and a computer-generated alternate reality. In the metaverse scenes, I ...
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Foyer Holds a Secret Behind Its Wallpaper
There is a secret mural in the foyer of Graceland that has been covered up since the 1960s when the Presley family was in residence.
thespruce.com
The 8 Best Weeding Tools of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you love gardening—or if you don’t love gardening and want to spend minimal time and effort controlling weeds—you need a good weeding tool or two that can effectively remove them.
thespruce.com
The 11 Best Napkin Holders of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you're serving guests, organizing your counters, or looking for a functional centerpiece for your kitchen table or island, a napkin holder might be just the thing to add to your living space. "You can find napkin holders made of wood, wicker, acrylic, or metal," advises professional organizer Tracy Bowers. "Just be on the lookout for ones that are aesthetically pleasing" and that pair nicely with the style of your home, and you won't be able to go wrong.
thespruce.com
How to Pick a Planter to Make Your Plant Look Amazing
It would be great if people told you that after you’ve picked the perfect plant, you also have to find the perfect planter. When you purchase a plant, they come in little nursery pots. They’re basic, plastic pots that your plant has been growing in for a while. And they’re not cute.
How To Nail The Italian Villa Decor Trend
Homeowners have long coveted the Italian villa style, and many embrace it passionately because of its impeccable outcome. Here's how to nail this décor trend.
Comments / 0