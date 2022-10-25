ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tvinsider.com

‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
TEXAS STATE
housebeautiful.com

A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist

When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines Has a New (Castle Inspired!) Paint Collection — And You Could Win $1,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. On October 14, the brand new season of “Fixer Upper: The Castle” premiered on Magnolia Network, discovery+, and HBO Max, and the castle, located in Waco, Texas, may just be Chip and Joanna Gaines’ biggest project yet. But right off the bat, Joanna Gaines was inspired by the castle’s rich history to curate a line of paint colors to be the base of the entire renovation — and if you are able to pick your favorite hue, you could win $1,000.
TEXAS STATE
housebeautiful.com

This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated

There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
TEXAS STATE
The List

The Homeowner Who Was Left Unimpressed With Her Fixer Upper Experience

For the home decor lover, "Fixer Upper" can be synonymous with beautiful homes, magnolia trees, and picture-perfect living. Joanna and Chip Gaines, the couple from the show, have only continued to grow since the show was greenlit in 2013 (via HGTV). Since then, they've released a product line with Target and even launched their own streaming platform, Magnolia Network.
WACO, TX
thespruce.com

The 10 Best Wick Trimmers of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Since scissors often don't have the angle you need to reach down into a votive, a wick trimmer is the perfect solution. "What you want is for your candle wicks to be between a quarter to an eighth of an inch in length before every burn," says Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man), a home fragrance expert and candle influencer. Wick trimmers can help you achieve this.
Apartment Therapy

Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thespruce.com

The Best Gifts for Kids of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Buying a gift for a kid no matter the occasion or relationship can be tough. It is important to always consider age and interests first and then go from there. Gifts for kids don't need to be expensive or over the top, it is really the thought that counts. When you are really stuck, the gift of books is always appreciated.
thespruce.com

8 Tips to Be a Great Thanksgiving Guest, According to Pros

If you’re off the hook from hosting Thanksgiving this year, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook from being a top-notch guest. Being a host can be overwhelming: there are groceries to buy, place settings to design, and an entire turkey to roast—and that’s just for starters. As a guest, your first job is to offer to help.
Key Peninsula News

Meta-What?

I recently watched a short video about a man who lives in the metaverse. The video jumped back and forth between the real world and a computer-generated alternate reality. In the metaverse scenes, I ...
thespruce.com

The 8 Best Weeding Tools of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you love gardening—or if you don’t love gardening and want to spend minimal time and effort controlling weeds—you need a good weeding tool or two that can effectively remove them.
thespruce.com

The 11 Best Napkin Holders of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you're serving guests, organizing your counters, or looking for a functional centerpiece for your kitchen table or island, a napkin holder might be just the thing to add to your living space. "You can find napkin holders made of wood, wicker, acrylic, or metal," advises professional organizer Tracy Bowers. "Just be on the lookout for ones that are aesthetically pleasing" and that pair nicely with the style of your home, and you won't be able to go wrong.
thespruce.com

How to Pick a Planter to Make Your Plant Look Amazing

It would be great if people told you that after you’ve picked the perfect plant, you also have to find the perfect planter. When you purchase a plant, they come in little nursery pots. They’re basic, plastic pots that your plant has been growing in for a while. And they’re not cute.

