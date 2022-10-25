Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
SFGate
Forget bank robbery. These men stole $9 million in meat, feds say.
Nearly $400,000 of it, in two semitrailers taken from a lot in Emerald, Neb., in June. By the time authorities had finished tracing the missing steak, they'd uncovered what they say was an organized enterprise by three Florida men who pulled off about 45 thefts of meat and equipment over a year and a half.
SFGate
No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins 'Cocktail Party' 42-20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Georgia expects to eventually benefit from a game like this. It might happen next year. Or maybe next week. Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and the Bulldogs pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”
SFGate
No. 1 Georgia 42, Florida 20
UGA_Edwards 1 run (Podlesny kick), 7:15. UGA_McIntosh 2 run (Podlesny kick), 1:30. UGA_Bowers 73 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 12:36. UGA_McConkey 7 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), :17. Third Quarter. FLA_Etienne 3 run (Mihalek kick), 9:34. FLA_FG Mihalek 26, 6:07. FLA_Henderson 78 pass from Richardson (Mihalek kick), 3:31. UGA_Edwards 22...
SFGate
'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
SFGate
Hawaii man accused of stealing dead baby's ID loses lawyer
HONOLULU (AP) — A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of...
SFGate
2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 30, 2022. ...EARLY SEASON STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL,. AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase on Tuesday out. ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts of 40-50 mph are. likely in...
Comments / 0