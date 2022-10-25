Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
hypebeast.com
What Does a $4M USD Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Actually Feel Like to Drive?
“If it’s comparable, it’s no longer Bugatti.” The mantra Ettore Bugatti lived by, a statement that fulfills more than what is needed; words that don’t just set a benchmark (because that would assume something could surpass it) but categorize Bugatti in its own world. Its flagship Chiron Super Sport is not a supercar, not even a hypercar – it is the final word in engineering mastery matched with artistic flair and passion.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Verde Abete With Bronze Wheels Will Turn You Green With Envy
As the first examples of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reach their lucky owners, a Canadian example has particularly stood out. With production capped at just 112 units for the entire world (and all already spoken for), the V12 supercar is exceedingly rare, and we’d be interested to know how many others are in North America.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Carscoops
Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee
We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Carscoops
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
