Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

The Live Wire
4d ago
WTF? The crazed sensitivity mob is now going after gay celebrities? He must not be 100% on board with one of their psychotic agendas
Hollie Lamb
4d ago
If your every comment or act was scrutinized by the public I’m sure we’d ALL be in trouble for something we’ve said or done. We all make regrettable decisions Move on!!! Hindsight is often 20/20.
Deborah Ann
3d ago
he didn't act on it. I guarantee most men have seen a hot underage girl on TV and crushed. the difference is actions. we need to worry more about who was on the list at the Ghistlane Maxwell trial
Massive Cringe! Harry Hamlin Sparks Controversy After Snapping Pic With Daughter Delilah Belle In Provocative Pose
Harry Hamlin found himself in hot water with fans after posing for a series of awkward photos with his daughter Delilah Belle. The father-daughter pics, taken last month at New York Fashion Week, are still making the rounds on Instagram as social media users drag the Mad Men actor for the seemingly provocative snapshots. One of the photographs show Harry standing close beside the 24-year-old with his arm wrapped around her waist, but the snap that sparked the most controversy showed the young model facing him as he pulled her closer and pressed his face intimately against her cheek while...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Table of Contents. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage...
The View’s Joy Behar rolls eyes at producer after he scolds her over ‘inappropriate’ comment forcing them to go to break
JOY Behar has scoffed at a show producer after he scolded her for making harsh comments and for failing to go to a commercial break. The View star recently returned from a long hiatus as she celebrated her 80th birthday. During Thursday morning's episode, both Joy and Whoopi, 66, had...
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time. On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview after furious row as billionaire rapper calls him a ‘Karen’
KANYE West stormed out of a furious clash with Piers Morgan as locked horns on air. The billionaire rapper, 45, goaded Piers, 57, by calling him a "Karen" - and offering tips on how to be as rich as he is. The bust-up on Piers Morgan Uncensored saw Kanye -...
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
thedigitalfix.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad
Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter
Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj And Anyone Who Wants ‘To Have Some Fun’ Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast
It has been nearly 30 years since the last Sister Act sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993 and exactly 30 years after the original film premiered in 1992. (I’m not old, you’re old.) Well, now, Sister Act 3 is in development, and the film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, appears to want all the currently relevant Black women to be a part of it.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
