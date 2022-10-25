Read full article on original website
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Driver identified in crash that left 2-year-old hurt
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road. Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
whdh.com
Easton police shoot a man wielding a knife and injure another resident
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police are investigating after an officer shot a man and injured another person, the chief said Saturday. Chief Keith Boone said Easton Police responded to a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. Friday on Central Street, where they said they found a man holding a knife. Boone said police drew their “service weapons,” with one firing the weapon, striking the man and “grazing” another resident.
capecod.com
Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
capecod.com
Solar glare may have led to crash in Harwich late Friday afternoon
HARWICH – Solar glare at sunset may have caused this crash at Route 39 and Depot Road. A Hyundai and Honda collided at the intersection around 5 PM sending the Hyundai up on the lawn at 1269 Route 39. Four people were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
capecod.com
Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 29, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was transported to a Boston area hospital where he was pronounced deceased yesterday evening.
capecod.com
One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – One person was seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Sandwich. One of the cars then struck a utility pole. It happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 130 by the Sandwich Taverna near Cotuit Road. The seriously injured victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
capecod.com
Updated: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Saturday morning, Harwich...
capecod.com
Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
capecod.com
Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee
MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
whdh.com
Train and car collide in Stoughton
A train and a car have collided on Route 27 in the area of Porter and Canton streets, Stoughton Police said. SKY7HD captured the scene, and the car involved was visibly smashed in its front. Police said there will be road closures in the area for the next several hours...
‘Shock, but just thrilled’: Colleen Weaver back with family after missing for 10 days
The Weaver family hadn’t heard from their 16-year-old in 10 days after they said she was “lured” from her bedroom in the middle of the night. But family friend Heather McNally had a “gut feeling” she’d come home safe. On Friday afternoon, Colleen Weaver...
whdh.com
Missing Raynham teen may have been lured from home by someone online, FBI joins search
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI has joined the search for the missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham whose loved ones believe she may have been lured from her home by someone online. Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and...
capecod.com
Updated Wednesday 11:15 AM: Stabbing in Falmouth leaves local man dead
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police responded to a stabbing late Monday night. The incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 11:30 PM. The victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Falmouth Police were actively searching for suspects. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office will be leading the investigation. Further details were not immediately available. A section of Route 28 between Davisville Road and Sao Paulo Drive was closed for several hours while the scene was processed.
whdh.com
Colleen Weaver, missing teenager from Raynham, found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Following nine days of searching, law enforcement officials say 16-year-old Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York late Thursday night. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said Weaver was located in New York City at approximately 11 p.m. with the help of the FBI and New York Police Department.
capecod.com
Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
newbedfordguide.com
UPDATED: New Bedford Police respond to shooting on Pleasant Street, suspect still at large
UPDATE: Official statement from the New Bedford Police Department: “There were no shots fired on Pleasant St. last night. There was a foot pursuit in Temple Landing which I may have some further information on later. However, the foot pursuit was NOT precipitated by shots fired.”. At approximately, 9:00pm...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School
BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
ABC6.com
Police: 12-year-old suffers serious injury in pedestrian crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police are investigation a pedestrian crash that left a 12-year-old with serious injuries Wednesday. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Milford Road. Police said when officers arrived the 12-year-old was semi-conscious in the roadway and was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with...
