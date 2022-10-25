ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Victoria Beckham Shares The Only Way She'd Agree To Spice Girls Tour

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDhm0_0im1DL4v00
Photo: Getty Images

Posh Spice may be down for a reunion, but it would have to be under a very specific circumstance. During her appearance on this week's Watch Watch Happens Live , Victoria Beckham opened up to host Andy Cohen about a potential Spice Girl reunion tour.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said in response to a fan's question about a reunion. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that."

Cohen then asked if the Spice Girls would be open to a hologram concert, similar to the one that ABBA put on in London. According to People , the show was orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller . Cohen and fellow guest, Anne Hathaway , both suggested the name, "Hologram Spice."

"That's a great idea," Beckham responded. "That is a good idea."

Last year, the beloved girl group announced a major surprise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Spice . The Spice Girls released a deluxe edition of the album called Spice25 . "To mark the 25th Anniversary of our debut album ‘Spice’ we are releasing a limited edition collection of vinyl and cassettes PLUS a 2CD deluxe featuring some previously unreleased tracks and demos," they wrote. "Thank you to the best fans in the world for your continued support and for sticking with us 25 years on, we love you!!!"

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift Shocks Crowd With Surprise Performance

Taylor Swift shocked the crowd at a recent Bon Iver concert when she appeared on stage for a surprise performance of "exile." Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was joined on stage by The National's Aaron Dessner during the former's concert in London on Wednesday (October 26) where he began singing the duet by himself, per Pitchfork. As the song moved into the second verse, however, the crowd could see someone moving in the shadows along the stage and began to cheer when they realized who it was.
iHeartRadio

Prince Harry May Lose Another Royal Role

Prince Harry may lose another royal role, according to People. The Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew are currently Counsellors of State, which means they can be called upon by King Charles III to stand in for him on official duties if he is abroad or unwell. In addition to Harry and Andrew, other Counsellors of State include Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy