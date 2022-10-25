ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing the Chicago White Sox's offseason outlook

Aside from a new manager, the White Sox don’t seem destined for a major shakeup after a very disappointing 2022 season. Lance Lynn, SP: $19.5M through 2023. Includes $18M club option ($1M buyout) for 2024. Yasmani Grandal, C: $18.25M through 2023. Yoan Moncada, 3B: $46M through 2024. Includes $25M...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Robbie Erlin Elects Free Agency

After spending the majority of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League system, Robbie Erlin exercised an opt-out clause in his contract and elected free agency. Erlin appeared in just two games for the Dodgers, first by serving as the 27th man for a doubleheader on May 7 against the Chicago Cubs, and after surrendering two runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates the following day, the club designated him for assignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Utility Player Skip Schumaker Hired As New Marlins Manager

The Miami Marlins announced the hiring of Skip Schumaker as their new manager, replacing Don Mattingly and becoming their second consecutive skipper with previous ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Mattingly, who was a Dodgers coach or manager from 2008-2015, agreed with the Marlins front office to not to...
MIAMI, FL
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Max Muncy Hits Walk-Off Home Run In Longest World Series Game

Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the 2018 World Series on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. Muncy’s homer capped off the longest game in World Series history, both by time (7 hours, 20 minutes) and number of innings played. The marathon spanned over parts of two separate days as Game 3 began at Dodger Stadium on October 26, only to finish in the early morning hours of Oct. 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

5 big questions for Angels this offseason

ANAHEIM -- The Angels are coming off another disappointing season, but general manager Perry Minasian said at the end of the year that he’s excited for the offseason and the opportunity to improve the club. It’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Angels for a variety of...

