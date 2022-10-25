Read full article on original website
probrewer.com
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System – Like New
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System - Like New ( $18,000 ) Used ProCarb Mini for sale. Barely used, it was just sent back to ProMach for a total refurbishment and tune-up, as good as new! Pallet mounted. It will ship directly from their warehouse. The ProCarb MINI In-Line Carbonation system is a 2-stream (beverage and CO2) in-line carbonation system designed to deliver precise carbonation of beverages at product flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute. Sells new for $22,900. Asking $18,000 OBO plus shipping from ProMach. This is the basic model without available upgrades.
probrewer.com
7bbl Compact Brewhouse System (2019) Lightly Used!
For sale is a lightly used Prospero Compact Brewhouse BH2 system manufactured in 2019. The unit is in great shape. We will also include the custom-made grist case and grain mill if interested. Buyer will pay for crating/palletizing/shipping/rigging. Please email for further details, pricing, photos, and questions. Cheers!. Manufacturer :...
probrewer.com
Flexeon CT-5000 Commercial RO Water Filtration System
Flexeon CT-5000 Commercial RO Water Filtration System ( $3,000 ) 5000 GPD Commercial RO Water Filtration system for sale. 5 years old and works great but, likely in need of new filter membranes. Includes multi-stage sediment and carbon pre-filters in a self-contained unit. We have moved to a different water treatment method and are no longer in need of this unit. New, this system sells for over $7,000.
probrewer.com
American Canning Rotary Infeed with flip rinse- up to 60 cpm 12/16 oz
American Canning Rotary Infeed with flip rinse- up to 60 cpm 12/16 oz ( $15,000 ) This machine is great, we are moving away from distribution and back to a mobile canner. has less than 50k cans run on it. NO CHANGEOVER!. Also, American Canning’s support is pretty stellar!
probrewer.com
Turnkey Brewing Systems- All Sizes 3-60 Barrel - In Stock ( $10,000 )
SAVE ON TRUCKING COSTS ! WE ARE A US COMPANY & HAVE DISTRIBUTION CENTERS ALL OVER THE US ! WE DO ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS !. We specialize in working with start-ups and brewery expansions!. Steam, Direct Fire, or Electric brewhouses. UL Listed Motors and Electronics. 2 Stage Heat exchanges for maximum...
probrewer.com
2 – Aprox.12 bbl Newlands single wall serving tanks
2 - Aprox.12 bbl Newlands single wall serving tanks ( $2,800 ) These (2) serving tanks were originally 20 bbl and cut down to fit in our basement cooler. They were professionally “modified” by Sprinkman in Elroy Wisconsin back in 2003. Comes with pressure gauge, prv, carb stone, butterfly valve, sample valve and sight gauge assembly. Aprox. 7′ tall and 4″ wide – $2800.00 each.
probrewer.com
New 60BBL Craftmaster Stainless Fermenters and Brite
I wanted to reach out to you in case you or whoever buys your equipment needs help with the shipping side of things. I have been moving brewery equipment for the last decade for multiple brewery tank & equipment manufacturers and suppliers. So if you need some rates please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
probrewer.com
8oz sleek cans – 1 truckload – $0.15 per can – BPANI MCC
8oz sleek cans - 1 truckload - $0.15 per can - BPANI MCC ( $0.15 ) One truckload of MCC 8oz sleek brite cans, 221,122 cans in total. BPANI liners. Specs attached. $0.15 per can if entire truckload purchased, $0.18 per can if purchased by the pallet. 11,638 cans per pallet.
probrewer.com
(New!) Never Used CryoDoser Flex Craft Custom Liquid Nitrogen Doser
(New!) Never Used CryoDoser Flex Craft Custom Liquid Nitrogen Doser ( $29,950 ) New – In Crate – Liquid Nitrogen Doser for sale – End of Year Sale $29,950. This is an overstock item, list price $36,000. Includes doser, interchangeable long arm, EASE actuator, floor mounted stand,...
probrewer.com
2018 Cask mACS – 15-21CPM 16oz – priced to move – PRICE DROP
2018 Cask mACS - 15-21CPM 16oz - priced to move - PRICE DROP ( $55,000 ) We’re selling our beloved canning line as we got an upgrade. Everything that’s included:. All you need is a labeler. This line is decommissioned and ready to move – we have it...
probrewer.com
Twin Monkeys Animas Canninge Line 35-42 CPM, 5 heads
Twin Monkeys Animas Canninge Line 35-42 CPM, 5 heads ( $50,000 ) We’ve had this machine up to 42 CPM for 12 ozs and 38 CPM for 16s. The filler is a double lane filler so can be upgrade to a second seamer and second set of fill heads to do 80 CPM in the same space.
probrewer.com
CDR BeerLab
The CDR BeerLab system is a fast, simple, and reliable analysis system for beer, wort, and water, aimed at in-house brewing processes and quality control operations in breweries of any size. The CDR BeerLab Analysis System uses an analyzer based on photometric technology with a dedicated kit of pipettes. Parameters...
