New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices
We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie
Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
For nearly $1.1m, a Dorchester Victorian with a treetop deck
Home comes with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fenced-in yard, and a brick patio. You cannot miss the Victorian nestled at 23 Trescott St. in Dorchester. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts an exterior in a hue of orange that makes it stand out and lends the house a welcoming warmth.
Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute. The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.
Powerball: $200,000 winning ticket sold Monday at Mass. Shell gas station
There were no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night for the $625 million prize, but three Massachusetts lottery players did win big prizes from the game. A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Monday at Holbrook Food Mart, located in a Shell gas station, in Holbrook at 855 South Franklin St.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
universalhub.com
Apartments to replace closed restaurant on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace the shuttered 100% Delicias restaurant at Hyde Park Avenue and Canterbury Street in Roslindale with a four-story, 27-unit apartment building and a small ground-floor retail space. Developer Antonio Ferrara's plans call for 5 units to be rented as affordable, rented...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
Uncovered trash has made for easy feasting for rodents. Now, Boston officials are looking to end the ‘rat buffet.’
"The rats don't run this city!" Right now, the rodents are part of the problem. But Boston city councilors are hoping the pests could one day be the ones stuck with a challenge. Councilors Kenzie Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Ed Flynn on Wednesday called for a hearing to discuss the...
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch
The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
Is the Massachusetts distracted driving law being ignored?
BOSTON -- You probably see it every time you drive, walk, or ride your bike: other drivers typing away on their phones. For three years now, texting, emailing, and holding your phone to your ear have been illegal in Massachusetts. Yet many people feel distracted driving is still an issue. WBZ-TV's David Wade parked on the corner of Newbury Street and Mass Ave in Boston to find out more. While sitting in the passenger seat, he used a selfie stick the size of a fishing rod to reel in a few interviews.Only one dance party was interrupted. "It's not safe honestly to be...
