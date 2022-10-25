ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
WEYMOUTH, MA
Caught in Southie

Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie

Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
WUPE

Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For nearly $1.1m, a Dorchester Victorian with a treetop deck

Home comes with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fenced-in yard, and a brick patio. You cannot miss the Victorian nestled at 23 Trescott St. in Dorchester. This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts an exterior in a hue of orange that makes it stand out and lends the house a welcoming warmth.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
universalhub.com

Apartments to replace closed restaurant on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace the shuttered 100% Delicias restaurant at Hyde Park Avenue and Canterbury Street in Roslindale with a four-story, 27-unit apartment building and a small ground-floor retail space. Developer Antonio Ferrara's plans call for 5 units to be rented as affordable, rented...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Accident pushes car onto tracks on Green Line’s B branch

The collision delayed both inbound and outbound trains Tuesday morning. A two-car collision tied up inbound and outbound trains on the Green Line’s B branch Tuesday morning. An SUV and sedan collided at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road shortly after 7 a.m., the sedan coming to a rest on the tracks. Both cars had visible front end damage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Is the Massachusetts distracted driving law being ignored?

BOSTON -- You probably see it every time you drive, walk, or ride your bike: other drivers typing away on their phones. For three years now, texting, emailing, and holding your phone to your ear have been illegal in Massachusetts. Yet many people feel distracted driving is still an issue. WBZ-TV's David Wade parked on the corner of Newbury Street and Mass Ave in Boston to find out more. While sitting in the passenger seat, he used a selfie stick the size of a fishing rod to reel in a few interviews.Only one dance party was interrupted. "It's not safe honestly to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

