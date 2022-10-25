ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman, 19, pleads no contest to assaulting elderly relative

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder has pleaded no contest to felony assault in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative, according to court records.

The attempted murder charge and an elder abuse charge were dismissed after Robin Kinoshita pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to court records.

Kinoshita, 19, was arrested Jan. 22 after a man was stabbed multiple times on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to sheriff’s officials. The man suffered mild-to-moderate injuries.

Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 29.

KGET

KGET

