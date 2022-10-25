Read full article on original website
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System – Like New
ProCarb Mini Inline Carbonation System - Like New ( $18,000 ) Used ProCarb Mini for sale. Barely used, it was just sent back to ProMach for a total refurbishment and tune-up, as good as new! Pallet mounted. It will ship directly from their warehouse. The ProCarb MINI In-Line Carbonation system is a 2-stream (beverage and CO2) in-line carbonation system designed to deliver precise carbonation of beverages at product flow rates up to 25 gallons per minute. Sells new for $22,900. Asking $18,000 OBO plus shipping from ProMach. This is the basic model without available upgrades.
2 – Aprox.12 bbl Newlands single wall serving tanks
2 - Aprox.12 bbl Newlands single wall serving tanks ( $2,800 ) These (2) serving tanks were originally 20 bbl and cut down to fit in our basement cooler. They were professionally “modified” by Sprinkman in Elroy Wisconsin back in 2003. Comes with pressure gauge, prv, carb stone, butterfly valve, sample valve and sight gauge assembly. Aprox. 7′ tall and 4″ wide – $2800.00 each.
7bbl Compact Brewhouse System (2019) Lightly Used!
For sale is a lightly used Prospero Compact Brewhouse BH2 system manufactured in 2019. The unit is in great shape. We will also include the custom-made grist case and grain mill if interested. Buyer will pay for crating/palletizing/shipping/rigging. Please email for further details, pricing, photos, and questions. Cheers!. Manufacturer :...
Turnkey Brewing Systems- All Sizes 3-60 Barrel - In Stock ( $10,000 )
SAVE ON TRUCKING COSTS ! WE ARE A US COMPANY & HAVE DISTRIBUTION CENTERS ALL OVER THE US ! WE DO ON-SITE INSTALLATIONS !. We specialize in working with start-ups and brewery expansions!. Steam, Direct Fire, or Electric brewhouses. UL Listed Motors and Electronics. 2 Stage Heat exchanges for maximum...
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler
Wild Goose Gosling Canning Line and In-Line Paradigm 700 VS Labeler ( $35,000 ) We took over an existing brewery and no longer need the canning line and labeler that the former owners had. The canning line is a Wild Goose Gosling, manufactured in 2021 and the labeler is In-Line Paradigm 700 VS, unknown manufacture date but likely 2021 or possibly 2020. Both machines on casters. They have been stored indoors in air conditioning, but unused for about six months. We will include all manuals and spare parts we’ve found associated with the machines, as well as a tablet to run the canning line interface. FOB from Houston, Texas 77009. We can place on pallets and load onto truck coordinated and paid by purchaser.
2 2bbl stout fermenters with cooling coils
We are upgrading fermenters and no longer need these 2 fermenters. They are 2 bbl stout non jacketed fermenters with cooling coils. These are used and in great shape 1600$ each or 3000$ if you buy both. They are ready for pick up. https://conical-fermenter.com/2-bbl-Fermenter-with-coil.html. Manufacturer : Stout. Where Manufactured :...
Flexeon CT-5000 Commercial RO Water Filtration System
Flexeon CT-5000 Commercial RO Water Filtration System ( $3,000 ) 5000 GPD Commercial RO Water Filtration system for sale. 5 years old and works great but, likely in need of new filter membranes. Includes multi-stage sediment and carbon pre-filters in a self-contained unit. We have moved to a different water treatment method and are no longer in need of this unit. New, this system sells for over $7,000.
American Canning Rotary Infeed with flip rinse- up to 60 cpm 12/16 oz
American Canning Rotary Infeed with flip rinse- up to 60 cpm 12/16 oz ( $15,000 ) This machine is great, we are moving away from distribution and back to a mobile canner. has less than 50k cans run on it. NO CHANGEOVER!. Also, American Canning’s support is pretty stellar!
(New!) Never Used CryoDoser Flex Craft Custom Liquid Nitrogen Doser
(New!) Never Used CryoDoser Flex Craft Custom Liquid Nitrogen Doser ( $29,950 ) New – In Crate – Liquid Nitrogen Doser for sale – End of Year Sale $29,950. This is an overstock item, list price $36,000. Includes doser, interchangeable long arm, EASE actuator, floor mounted stand,...
Specific Mechanical 15bbl Brewhouse
This brewhouse started life as a 15bbl brewhouse and later expanded to a 30bbl volume. Our boiler needed to be retubed so scrapped plans to commission this setup. Grain depth and subsequent wort gravity will dictate the actual brew length. These are the items included in this listing:. Steam Jacketed...
8oz sleek cans – 1 truckload – $0.15 per can – BPANI MCC
8oz sleek cans - 1 truckload - $0.15 per can - BPANI MCC ( $0.15 ) One truckload of MCC 8oz sleek brite cans, 221,122 cans in total. BPANI liners. Specs attached. $0.15 per can if entire truckload purchased, $0.18 per can if purchased by the pallet. 11,638 cans per pallet.
2018 Cask mACS – 15-21CPM 16oz – priced to move – PRICE DROP
2018 Cask mACS - 15-21CPM 16oz - priced to move - PRICE DROP ( $55,000 ) We’re selling our beloved canning line as we got an upgrade. Everything that’s included:. All you need is a labeler. This line is decommissioned and ready to move – we have it...
Valve Tree Plumbings,Skid Mounted Turnkey Brewhouse,Very reasonable prices
Hot liquor Tank+Cold liquor tank+Fully Glycol Tank. Available Capacities in 1/2 bbl-30bbl For Brewhouses,1/2bbl-250bbl For Fermenter&Brite Tanks etc. SS304 High Quality Brewing Platform&Stairs&Railings,&Sample Sink. SS304 Hard Pipelines/Plumbings for Brewhouse include hot water&city water pipelines,mash&wort pipelines,liquid blending assembly,seperate CIP loop for each vessel,external CIP cart compatibility,forward and reverse cip and water...
Kreyer Chilly Max 90 3 Ton Glycol Chiller and Heater System
Kreyer Chilly Max 90 3 Ton Glycol Chiller and Heater System ( $9,000 ) Includes heating function (3kw heating element) Includes instruction manuals. We purchased this about a year ago from a cidery that had lightly used and warehoused this chiller. We used it to make about six batches of cider, and the chiller worked great. We were using it while our larger chiller was down and no longer need it. It is perfect for a 7BBL setup. It’s worth $13,000 new. Asking $9,000.
Used Stout Tanks 4-BBL Mash Lauter Tun $5,250 in South Carolina
Used Stout Tanks 4-BBL Mash Lauter Tun $5,250 in South Carolina ( $5,250 ) Used Product Ad posted 2 days ago in Brewhouse or Brewing Systems by Mike Palmieri. Was in service for 18-mos before we went to a larger system. Stout tanks sells this for $6,716 plus shipping from Oregon. Save yourself a bunch of money and manufacture time and pick this one up in Bluffton, SC. Will lay down in the back of a Toyota Tacoma or any comparable size truck.
Inline carbonator – QuantiPerm xFlowCO2 – never used
Inline carbonator - QuantiPerm xFlowCO2 - never used ( $22,000 ) Brand new, never used. Project never took off. QuantiPerm xFlowCO2-FRC complete carbonation system:
