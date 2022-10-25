ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Shore News Network

Bomb threat at Lakewood hospital forces lockdown

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Many know it as Paul Kimball, but it’s now officially known as Monmouth Medical Southern Campus and on Friday police responded to a bomb threat at the hospital. Police investigated after a call was made to the hospital, answered by a nurse with a bomb threat. The hospital was placed in lockdown while police investigated the bogus claim that was determined to be another swatting incident. Last week, several shore area schools were victims of swatting that resulted in large police responses. Visitors were not allowed to enter the hospital during the investigation. “Out of an abundance The post Bomb threat at Lakewood hospital forces lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Child suffers serious burns in fire at Lakewood yeshiva

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A child at a Lakewood yeshiva needed to be airlifted to a regional trauma center after suffering serious burns on his legs. The incident happened yesterday afternoon. The name of the Yeshiva was not released at this time. Firefighters and police responded to the school and investigators suspect the fire may have been set intentionally. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Minor damage was reported to the school. No other injuries were reported. The patient was treated for serious, but not life-threatening burns and is listed in stable condition. The post Child suffers serious burns in fire at Lakewood yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Drunk driver charged by police following motor vehicle crash in Lacey

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Little Egg Harbor woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after a motor vehicle crash in Lacey Township Sunday. Lacey police officers D’Antonio and Biel responded to the area of Route 9 near Nautilus Boulevard for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at around 1:33 pm.  “Upon arrival, officers met with the involved parties.  Investigation at the scene revealed that one of the drivers, Jessica Yannacone, 29, of Little Egg Harbor, was driving while intoxicated,” said Police Chief Michael DiBella. “[she] was placed under arrest and transported The post Drunk driver charged by police following motor vehicle crash in Lacey appeared first on Shore News Network.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash

LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Some New Jersey towns plan special times, days for Halloween trick-or-treating

Some towns in New Jersey will be hosting trick-or-treating events or parades but not on Halloween. The Toms River Fire Company #1 will hold a parade on Oct. 31. The parade steps off at 7 p.m. at Highland Parkway and Main Street continuing south on Route 166 and turning onto Washington Street. A trick-or-treating event will take also place on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Town officials are asking that all trick-or-treaters be off the streets by 9 p.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
local21news.com

Road closed for crash in York Co., police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a vehicle crash on Cassel Road, and Cly Road. While police are investigating the crash, the road will be closed in both directions for "an extended period of time," police say. There was no report of how many were involved,...
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus

ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Daily Voice

Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
jerseysbest.com

This N.J. apple wine gets to the core of fall fun

While apples are not the biggest cash crop in the state, ‘tis the season when New Jerseyans flock to local orchards for the harvest experience. They buy a good amount of cider, “family-style” let’s call it, and hard ciders. And apple wine. Yes, wine from apples.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ

