Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Gun And Vehicle Stolen In Hopkinsville

A gun and a vehicle were stolen on Hunters Lane in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 2010 gray Ford Fusion along with a 9mm handgun were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a combined value of $3,200. No arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Police investigating shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit

Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
STEWART COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot

A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Nashville Police: Help identify driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Ohio woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property

A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Indicted After Fatal Crash

Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28 of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY

