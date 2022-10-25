Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
wkdzradio.com
Gun And Vehicle Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun and a vehicle were stolen on Hunters Lane in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 2010 gray Ford Fusion along with a 9mm handgun were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a combined value of $3,200. No arrest has been made.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer
Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison.
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
After officers had a sting targeting aggressive drivers on I-24, a man was shot in the hip while driving on the highway in an incident Metro police are calling "apparent road rage," according to a news release.
clarksvillenow.com
Teenage carjackers slept on floor at CPD office, chief points to need for juvenile center
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One is a 15-year-old repeat offender with nine charges of vehicle theft. Another is a 14-year-old repeat runaway, with four incidents so far. Both slept on the concrete floor of the interview room at the Clarksville Police Department this week, awaiting a hearing on...
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
fox17.com
Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
Stewart County fugitive taken into custody after 3 months
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27. Miller was […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North at around 10 p.m.
I-24 drive-by shooting suspect wanted
The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Snorting Drugs In Courthouse Parking Lot
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs in the Christian County Justice Center parking lot Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tyler Allen was seen snorting a crushed-up M30 pill that is known to contain fentanyl in the parking lot. He was reportedly found to have several pills in...
fox17.com
Nashville Police: Help identify driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Ohio woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
Police investigating ‘apparent road rage’ shooting on I-24 East at Harding Place
Metro police are investigating a shooting -- described as an "apparent road rage incident" -- that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.
Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Todd McTaggart was stopped at a gas station and found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and marijuana. He was arrested and charged with receiving...
wvih.com
Two Indicted After Fatal Crash
Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28 of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
18-year-old found dead in East Nashville, mother wants answers
A Nashville mom is pleading with everyone tonight, "If you see something, say something." Someone killed her 18-year-old son last Wednesday. Now, nine days later, no arrest has been made.
