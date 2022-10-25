ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"

Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami

Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"

Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course

A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda

Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
Report: LIV Golf deliver blow to PGA Tour with another legal victory

LIV Golf have landed a legal victory against the PGA Tour, with a judge ordering the release of more information about who its representatives have spoken to about the breakaway series. Per a report by Alex Miceli of SI, judge Susan van Keulen has allowed LIV Golf to serve "additional...
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close

DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow

The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
Controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament draws protests from 9/11 families

MIAMI - The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral, which kicks off Saturday, has brought on some controversy. Pro golfer Phil Mickelson says that it's not going anywhere."If I'm just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were 6, 7 months ago people saying this is dead in the water and we're past that and here we are today, a force in the game that's not going away," said Mickleson.Liv Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and has caught quite the attention of fellow golfers and spectators. At the event Thursday, their...
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes

If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
If LIV Golf is bound for success, we’ll see it this weekend

DORAL, Fla. — To truly understand LIV Golf requires some time. How much do you have?. There’s the aspect of a steal. Years ago something called the Premier Golf League began as an idea, with an 18-event schedule for about 50 of the best players in the world built into 4-player teams. For those new to this circuit — no, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Investments did not create this format on their own. But they did bankroll it, and they did it first.

