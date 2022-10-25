Read full article on original website
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say PGA Tour still owes them half their PIP money, and that's why Bryson remains a plaintiff in lawsuit
Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson say they haven’t received the second half of their Player Impact Program bonus money from the PGA Tour, and the two LIV Golf defectors aren’t happy about it. DeChambeau, for one, called it “childish.”. In an interview Thursday ahead of the LIV...
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Home of the LIV Golf Team Championship?
A look at the cost to play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Home of the LIV Golf Team Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
golfmagic.com
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami
Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"
Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
R&A CEO on LIV Golf members and the Open: 'We’re not banning anyone. We are not going to betray 150 years of history and have the Open not be open'
The 151st Open Championship is in 264 days. We’re a long way from the opening tee shot at Royal Liverpool, a venue last visited in 2014 where now world No. 1 Rory McIlroy captured his Claret Jug. However, we won’t have to wait that long to hear the R&A’s...
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith lashes out at "painful" slow play from Phil Mickelson in Miami
Cameron Smith could have been forgiven for thinking Phil Mickelson didn't get the LIV Golf Tour memo. Afterall, much of the chatter about this series has been how it is golf, but louder! Golf, but faster! Shotgun starts! 54 holes!. Mickelson, it appears, was a bit slow during their singles...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro involved in serious scooter crash in Bermuda
Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter crash before this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, forcing his withdrawal from the tournament held at Port Royal Golf Course. According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddie Douglas Schwimer were riding scooters on Tuesday, October 22 in the...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf deliver blow to PGA Tour with another legal victory
LIV Golf have landed a legal victory against the PGA Tour, with a judge ordering the release of more information about who its representatives have spoken to about the breakaway series. Per a report by Alex Miceli of SI, judge Susan van Keulen has allowed LIV Golf to serve "additional...
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close
DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
Golf.com
4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow
The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
R&A dismisses Donald Trump claim it wants the Open back at Turnberry
Donald Trump, who owns Turnberry, said: ‘The Open wants to come back,’ while Bryson DeChambeau said he is suing the PGA Tour on ‘principle’
Controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament draws protests from 9/11 families
MIAMI - The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral, which kicks off Saturday, has brought on some controversy. Pro golfer Phil Mickelson says that it's not going anywhere."If I'm just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were 6, 7 months ago people saying this is dead in the water and we're past that and here we are today, a force in the game that's not going away," said Mickleson.Liv Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and has caught quite the attention of fellow golfers and spectators. At the event Thursday, their...
Golf Digest
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes
If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
Here's what players won in the three-day Team Championship, where the winning foursome will share $16 million and the last-place teams split $1 million.
Golf.com
If LIV Golf is bound for success, we’ll see it this weekend
DORAL, Fla. — To truly understand LIV Golf requires some time. How much do you have?. There’s the aspect of a steal. Years ago something called the Premier Golf League began as an idea, with an 18-event schedule for about 50 of the best players in the world built into 4-player teams. For those new to this circuit — no, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Investments did not create this format on their own. But they did bankroll it, and they did it first.
CBS Sports
2022 LIV Golf in Miami leaderboard, scores: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith highlight Day 1 of Team Championship
The 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami got underway on Friday at Trump National Doral. Featuring singles and foursomes matches, the bottom eight teams from the regular-season standings were pitted against each other in a new format during what is the last of LIV Golf's eight events of its inaugural season.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour sent memo to tournament directors to calm some who are 'pretty hot' over new 'elevated' events
A shake up to the schedule starting in 2024, primarily to accommodate a potentially new rotation of elevated events, is among the options the PGA Tour will be exploring, according to a document obtained by Golf Digest. A talking-points memo from Kelly Jensen, vice president of tournament business affairs at...
Golf Digest
You need a physics degree to explain how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot wound up in the hole
Unlike Bryson DeChambeau, I don't possess a physics degree. In fact, I dropped out of AP Physics (NBD) my senior year of high school after just one day. Hopefully, my parents have gotten over that one. Regardless, the point is, I have no chance explaining how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot went in the hole.
